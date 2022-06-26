Pair of late runs extends Bandits' losing streak

A pair of late runs cost the Quad Cities River Bandits a chance to get back in the win column.

The Bandits surrendered a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings en route to a 6-5 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday at Fox Cities Stadium. The Bandits have now lost five straight since winning the opener of the series on June 21.

After Parker Bates hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning to give the Bandits a 6-5 lead, Wisconsin tied the game back up in the bottom of the frame. Arbert Cipion hit a one-out single, then stole second base. Jose Acosta worked a walk, then the pair executed a double steal, setting up a sacrifice fly from Tyler Black to score Cipion.

Zavier Warren drove across the game-winning run in the eighth inning, an RBI single from Zavier Warren that scored Tristan Peters. Cam Robinson struck out two of the batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning to earn his 17th save of the season.

Kolten Wong, with the Timber Rattlers on a rehab assignment, hit a home run to lead off the first inning for Wisconsin, which added a run in the second inning on an RBI single from Cipion.

Wong — who made his professional debut with the Bandits in 2011 — is the sixth major leaguer on a rehab assignment the Bandits have faced this season, which includes Brandon Woodruff, who pitched against the Bandits on Thursday.

Tyler Tolbert hit his second home run of the season, a two-run home run to tie the game in the third inning, but Wisconsin came right back on a home run from Tristan Peters in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Bandits answered with a two-run single from Peyton Wilson in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead, then Joe Gray Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to score Cipion and tie the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning.

Joey Matulovich (2-0) took the win for Wisconsin, while Ruben Ramirez (0-1) was hit for the loss and the blown save.

