Pandemic nixes Midwest League all-star plans

For the first time since 1965, the Midwest League will not hold an all-star game this season.

With play at all levels of professional baseball currently suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a possible start date for the season still undetermined, league officials announced Tuesday that the league’s 56th all-star game hosted by Bowling Green has been "postponed" until 2021.

The Hot Rods franchise had planned four days of activities culminating with the June 23 all-star game, but with no assurance that any games will be played by then league directors chose to forgo this year’s game.

The Texas League made a similar announcement on Friday.

"The Hot Rods will always prioritize the safety of fans and staff and thus we are forced to postpone the all-star event," team owner Jack Blackstock said.

Each of the league’s 16 teams has an opportunity to host the all-star game on a rotating basis, but league directors last week voted to push the rotation back one year and allow Bowling Green to host the 2021 all-star game.

The event, which the Hot Rods were scheduled to host this year for the first time since joining the league in 2010, is now scheduled for June 22, 2021 in the Kentucky community.