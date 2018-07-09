Michael Papierski and Seth Beer didn’t leave anything to chance.
After Quad-Cities loaded the bases in three consecutive innings Monday and scored just one run, Papierski and Beer both belted eighth-inning home runs to lead the River Bandits to a 4-2 Midwest League victory over Burlington.
Quad-Cities had to wait to celebrate its third win in the four-game series.
For the second time this season, a false fire alarm halted play at Modern Woodmen Park and the crowd of 3,358 was evacuated when play was halted at the end of the eighth inning.
Following a 25-minute delay as Davenport fire crews inspected the stadium and gave an all-clear notice, Tanner Duncan returned to the mound to finish off a 17-strikeout performance by the River Bandits pitching staff and earn his second win in three decisions.
Duncan did surrender a one-out homer to the Bees’ Connor Fitzsimons with one out in the ninth, but by then the River Bandits had taken control.
Papierski followed a one-out single by Scott Schreiber by driving a towering home run to right that cleared the 318-foot fence in right by an estimated 90 feet.
His third homer of the season broke a 1-1 tie that had stood since the fifth and it was followed two batters later by Beer’s first home run in a River Bandits’ uniform.
The Astros’ first-round choice in this year’s draft sent his ball over the fence in left, just inside the foul pole to give Quad-Cities a three-run advantage that was enough to withstand both the Bees and the delay.
The late rally came after Quad-Cities loaded the bases in three straight innings for the second straight game.
As was the case in Sunday’s 5-0 win over the Bees, the River Bandits were unable to collect a hit in any of the three bases-loaded situations.
All came with one out and including Sunday’s game, Quad-Cities batters went 0-for-12 with two walks when the bases were loaded in the final two games of the series.
Burlington pitchers worked out of jams in the third and fourth and innings before the River Bandits capitalized Monday.
That came in the last of the three bases-loaded situations when the River Bandits tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Jonathan Lacroix drew a walk with two outs to tie the game at 1-1.
Alfredo Angarita scored Quad-Cities’ first run, opening the inning with the second of his three singles in the game and advancing as Ruben Castro was hit by a pitch and Logan Mattix walk to load the bases.
By the time the River Bandits left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings, the Bees had already opened a 1-0 lead.
Burlington’s Spencer Griffin scorched a triple into the left field corner to open the top of the second and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Keinner Pina.
Quad-Cities unsuccessfully attempted to rally the next two innings, failing to score after loading the bases with one out in the third on a single by Angarita and an inning later when David Hensley stroked a base hit up the middle.