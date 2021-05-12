Parrish, pen deliver as Bandits extend streak

Enlow faced the minimum through four-plus innings, but did not factor into the decision.

Jimmy Govern was the only River Bandits batter to reach base during Enlow’s first time through the order. He singled with two outs in the bottom of the third but was picked off first.

Eric Cole didn’t give him that opportunity in the bottom of the fifth, when he deposited two-out homer over the fence in right to tie the game at 1-1.

A single by Govern to open the Quad Cities’ half of the sixth ended Enlow’s start.

Cole’s first home run of the season erased a 1-0 advantage Cedar Rapids had maintained since the first inning when Steer stole home.

Steer reached on a leadoff walk, the first of six over a 1.2-inning start for Lacy.

The Royals’ first-round selection the 2020 draft didn’t allow hit and struck out four batters, but exited after 57 pitches in his second professional start.

“He’s jumping in here without the benefit of a short-season league to start in or even last season to play and the older guys in this league, they may not chase as many pitches,’’ Widger said. “He’ll keep at it, he’ll learn.’’