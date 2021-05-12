Parrish, pen deliver as Bandits extend streak

Drew Parrish didn’t let the call to the Quad Cities bullpen go unanswered Wednesday.
Entering the game with the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, the River Bandits left-hander worked out the jam, followed with five innings of shutout baseball and watched Jonah Dipoto finish off a 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.
“I just wanted to come in, get out of the inning, minimize the damage and then let the defense work a little bit,’’ Parrish said. “It all worked out.’’
Manager Chris Widger praised Parrish’s performance.
“To come in that early, to get hot quick and get out the inning and then be able to work some innings and help save the pen, that was fantastic,’’ Widger said.
The High-A Central League victory was the fifth straight for Quad Cities, and marked the third time the River Bandits have come from behind to win during their 5-2 start to the season.
While Asa Lacy, Parrish and Dipoto combined to limit the Kernels to three hits, striking out 11 batters as a collection of three Cedar Rapids pitchers slowed a Quad Cities offense that had been averaging 8.6 runs per game during its win streak.
The River Bandits scratched out four hits in Wednesday’s win.
“This is a team and it works both ways. Sometimes, the offense is going to put up eight, nine runs. Other days, it’s going to be defense and pitching,’’ Parrish said.
“This was one of those days where you try to put up enough zeroes and scrape together a run or two when you can.’’
Quad Cities scored the deciding run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a wild pitch.
Seuly Matis was hit by a pitch to open the inning, advanced when Nathan Eaton reached on an infield single down the third-base line and took third on a one-out walk by Logan Porter.
Melvi Acosta, on in relief of Blayne Enlow after he allowed three hits over five innings, skipped a pitch past catcher Jair Camargo to allow Matis to score what proved to be the game winner.
The Kernels did strand the tying run 90 feet away in the top of the ninth inning when Trey Cabbage reached on a leadoff walk and Michael Helman followed with a single to center.
Dipoto followed by striking out Spencer Steer and got Seth Gray to pop out.
Cabbage stole third before Dipoto got Matt Waller to look at a game-ending called third strike.
“That’s a pretty good group of hitters our guys faced,’’ Widger said. “They can swing it a bit, four, five guys who can leave the yard, and I felt like Drew and Jonah competed.’’
Enlow faced the minimum through four-plus innings, but did not factor into the decision.
Jimmy Govern was the only River Bandits batter to reach base during Enlow’s first time through the order. He singled with two outs in the bottom of the third but was picked off first.
Eric Cole didn’t give him that opportunity in the bottom of the fifth, when he deposited two-out homer over the fence in right to tie the game at 1-1.
A single by Govern to open the Quad Cities’ half of the sixth ended Enlow’s start.
Cole’s first home run of the season erased a 1-0 advantage Cedar Rapids had maintained since the first inning when Steer stole home.
Steer reached on a leadoff walk, the first of six over a 1.2-inning start for Lacy.
The Royals’ first-round selection the 2020 draft didn’t allow hit and struck out four batters, but exited after 57 pitches in his second professional start.
“He’s jumping in here without the benefit of a short-season league to start in or even last season to play and the older guys in this league, they may not chase as many pitches,’’ Widger said. “He’ll keep at it, he’ll learn.’’
Lacy walked the bases full of Kernels with one out in the first inning, recorded a strikeout and then watched as Steer swiped home on an 0-2 count to give Cedar Rapids its early edge.