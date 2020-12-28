Passion for Q-C fuels Croken's Bandits interest

Ken Croken enjoys baseball, but the Scott County supervisor had another reason for wanting to become part of the Quad Cities River Bandits’ ownership group.

Croken said Monday he wants to be a part of a thriving downtown Davenport and believes the Midwest League team is an important component to that equation.

“I’ve been a big booster of the city and the downtown businesses for many years and this last year or so has been so rough for a lot of good people. I want to do what I can to help,’’ Croken said.

“I feel like the River Bandits and Modern Woodmen Park can be a catalyst for the restaurants and other entertainment options downtown. While I never really envisioned myself becoming part owner of a professional sports franchise, I see a lot of potential and I’m excited to be joining the ownership group.’’

Croken, a Scott County supervisor who worked with River Bandits owner Dave Heller on a number of projects during the 13 years Main Street Baseball has owned the Quad Cities club, finds the team’s commitment to community and charitable causes to be worthy endeavors.

“The River Bandits are so active in the community and I hope to help to create even more ways for the team to be involved throughout the Quad-Cities,’’ Croken said.