Patience and teamwork are helping the Quad-Cities River Bandits front-office staff deal with an unusual start to the season.
With Mississippi River flooding and an unexpected decision by the Canadian Pacific Railroad to raise tracks adjacent to Modern Woodmen Park, preventing access to Davenport’s high-and-dry riverfront stadium, first-year River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm is taking things one day at a time.
"This wasn’t what we spent the offseason planning for, but we’re getting through it together," Holm said. "I think we’re all looking forward to the day when we can open the gates for a game."
This year’s River Bandits team caught only a glimpse of its home facility before the river began its rise, and access issues ultimately forced the front-office staff to relocate for the first time since flood protection was installed during a 2004 renovation of the stadium.
A conference room at the Downtown Davenport YMCA, located a little over a block away from Modern Woodmen Park, is now the workspace for the Quad-Cities front office.
Servers have been rerouted to allow the team to continue most of its normal business functions from its temporary space, which also provides meeting room for the team to continue to prepare for the remainder of the season.
"The people at the Downtown Y and earlier at the TBK Bank Sports Complex have opened their doors to us so we can continue to operate. There is still a lot of season in front of us," Holm said.
Holm said public works employees from the city of Davenport have helped the River Bandits as well, providing some storage space to house equipment until it can be returned to the stadium.
The club has been able to facilitate some online merchandise orders, but fans who have ordered tickets for future games will have to wait until the stadium re-opens to pick those tickets up.
"We’re controlling the things we can control and ask folks to be patient with us until things get back to normal," Holm said.
Holm and the River Bandits front office staff did take a break from the routine on Tuesday, beginning work with a group from TBK Bank to renovate the Northwest Park Babe Ruth Field in Davenport.
Rainy weather Wednesday delayed completion of the project led by River Bandits groundskeeper Andrew Marking until next week.
The project includes installing new pitching rubbers and plates in bullpens, re-sloping of the pitcher’s mounds, leveling an area around home plate, cleaning edges of the infield and replacing of some sod.
"It gave us a chance to get out of the office together and work as a staff on a project that will be useful for the community," Holm said. "We were glad to have the chance to pitch in and help."
Still dealing: Quad-Cities pitchers established a new minor-league record last season when they combined to strike out 1,514 batters.
All but three of the pitchers who contributed to that total have moved on to other teams in the Astros organization, but Quad-Cities pitchers have continued to find the zone during the opening week of the 2019 season.
Through six games, River Bandits pitchers have struck out a Midwest League-best 84 batters this season and are averaging 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
In some respects, the current group of pitchers is also picking up where it left off. The River Bandits’ staff includes 11 pitchers who saw time last season at Tri-City, which dominated the New York-Penn League strikeout charts.
That team recorded 741 strikeouts in 75 games, 57 more than any other team in the league.
All-Star tickets: Tickets for the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game, scheduled for June 18 in South Bend, are now available.
The 55th annual event will be preceded by a fan fest on June 17 that will feature a home run derby, autograph sessions and appearances by the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series trophy and Clark the Cub, the mascot of the host team’s major-league parent.
Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins and Andre Dawson and Cubs greats Leon Durham, Randy Hundley, Mitch Williams and Steve Trout are scheduled to participate in the autograph session.
Advance tickets are priced between $15-17 for the all-star game and $10 for the fan fest. All can be ordered at southbendcubs.com.
Alumni report
Former Quad-Cities outfielder Jason Martin singled up the middle in his first major-league at-bat on Saturday for Pittsburgh.
Traded to the Pirates in a deal that sent Gerrit Cole to Houston and also involved former River Bandits Colin Moran and Joe Musgrove, Martin is off to a .500 start at the plate with four hits in his first eight major league at-bats through three games with Pittsburgh.
Martin was a .270 hitter in 105 games with Quad-Cities in 2015.
Bandits this week
At Clinton: today, 6:30 p.m.
Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion has been the LumberKings’ top opening-week hitter, batting .455
At Wisconsin: Friday, 7 p.m. at Miller Park, Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.
The River Bandits take the field in a major-league stadium for the second time ever in Friday’s series opener vs. the Brewers affiliate
At Cedar Rapids: Monday-Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
Quad-Cities will be the home team throughout this series originally scheduled to be played at Modern Woodmen Park.
LumberKings this week
Quad-Cities: today, 6:30 p.m.
Despite playing seven innings in three of their first six games, River Bandits pitchers lead the league with 84 strikeouts.
At Beloit: Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Snappers second baseman Marcos Brito is ranked as the Athletics’ 16th-best prospect
At Peoria: Monday-Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m.
Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ first pick in the 2018 draft, is off to a .458 start at the plate for Peoria.