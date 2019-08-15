Scoreless after stranding runners in scoring position five times in the first six innings of a Midwest League match-up with Beloit, patience paid off Thursday night for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Four walks, a bloop single and one well-timed sacrifice fly in the seventh inning allowed Quad-Cities to rally for a 3-2 win over the Snappers at Modern Woodmen Park.
"You keep working, keeping looking for that chance, and when it was there we made the most of it," River Bandits third baseman Grae Kessinger said.
And once Quad-Cities wrestled away the lead, Matt Ruppenthal didn’t give it back.
He allowed three baserunners over five innings, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit while teaming with Jose Rivera in a two-hit victory.
"I felt good from the start, had good command of all four of my pitches. The change, the curve, the slider were all there, and when things are working like that, it’s usually going to be a pretty good night," Ruppenthal said after moving to 4-6 on the season.
Trailing 2-0 since third inning, the River Bandits seized an opportunity when Snappers reliever Chase Cohen walked the first three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh.
Trey Dawson, Alex Holderbach and Ramiro Rodriguez all walked before Cohen struck out AJ Lee.
Wilyer Abreu followed by dropping a single into left-center, just deep enough for Dawson to score and cut the Beloit lead to 2-1.
Kessinger followed, working the count full and fouling off a pair of 3-2 pitches before drawing a walk that scored Holderbach and tied the game.
"I was trying to stay within myself, not do too much and hopefully find a ball I could drive into the outfield," said Kessinger, who earned his walk on a check swing. "I didn’t get that, but I did get a chance to get a run home and keep things going."
With Oscar Campos already in the midst of a 3-for-3 game, Beloit went to the bullpen, trying to calm Campos’ bat with left-hander Josh Reagan.
It didn’t matter.
Campos drove the first pitch he saw into center, scoring Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly that proved to be the game winner.
"He’s on a roll right now, showing what he is capable of doing," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
Quad-Cities, just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, rallied after missing several early opportunities, and Campos’ fingerprints were all over the River Bandits' earlier scoring chances.
He singled in the second and fourth innings before clubbing a double to right in the sixth. However he was stranded on second base after each of his hits.
"Our guys kept at, didn’t give in, and that’s good to see in a game like this," Hernandez said. "We gave ourselves a chance and found a way."
The Snappers scored their only runs in the bottom of the second inning, the first of two scoring on the only hit Rivera allowed over a four-inning start.
Rivera hit Santis Sanchez with a pitch to open the inning, and he scored when Nick Ward scorched a triple into the corner in right. Joseph Pena followed with a sacrifice fly to right which left Beloit with a 2-0 lead that didn’t last.
The Snappers threatened to extend their edge in the sixth and seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts by Ruppenthal in both innings and a diving stop by Lee to deny Ward a run-scoring hit in the seventh kept Quad-Cities within a pair.
"Big play, but that’s what it takes in a game like this," Hernandez said.