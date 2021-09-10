Peoria problem continues for Bandits

The Peoria problem continued Friday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Answering a three-run rally by Quad Cities following the seventh-inning stretch, the Chiefs pushed the game-deciding run across the plate in the top of the eighth to claim a 7-6 decision over the River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.
The win was the 10th of the season for Peoria in 22 tries against Quad Cities.
No other team in the High A Central League has had more success against the Western Division-leading River Bandits than the Cardinals affiliate that took the field Friday 30 games behind Quad Cities in the league standings.
"If we had answer, we’d hold a meeting and fix it," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said. "I don’t know if it has been pitching match-ups or what, they just seem to do a good job against us."
Friday, Todd Lott led off the deciding eighth inning with a triple to the corner in right and then broke a 6-6 tie when he scored on a fielder’s choice by Thomas Francisco.
The River Bandits had a play at the plate following Francisco’s grounder to second.
Michael Massey’s throw reached catcher Will Hancock in time but Lott jarred the ball loose as he slid and Peoria won for the third time in four games in the six-game series, leaving Quad Cities in need of two wins over the next two days to avoid just their second series loss in the 19 the team has played this season.
"For the last week and a half, we just haven’t played good all-around baseball," Widger said. "We’ve been making too many mistakes, giving teams too many second chances. Hopefully, it’s just a little lull and we can get things fixed."
Peoria’s late run came after the River Bandits erased a 6-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Nick Loftin, Massey and Logan Porter opened the inning with singles, with Porter’s base hit to left bringing the first run home.
Eaton followed with a two-run double to right to briefly tie the score on a night when the Chiefs' early success started with the long ball.
Quad Cities starter Emilio Marquez scattered six hits over a four-inning start, and half left the ballpark.
A solo home run by Jordan Walker in the first inning gave the Chiefs a quick lead that the River Bandits quickly answered when Maikel Garcia scored on a Massey sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.
But, Peoria moved ahead in the top of the second.
Tyler Reichenborn followed inning-opening singles by Jacob Buchberger and Francisco with a three-run homer to left.
The Chiefs extended the lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Zade Richardson hit a two-out solo homer to right.
In a game which saw pitchers face the minimum in just three half innings, the River Bandits began a methodical comeback with single runs in the fourth and and fifth innings.
Garcia drove a run in with a single in the fourth before the first of two doubles by Eaton brought Massey home in the fifth after he reached on a leadoff single.
Quad Cities collected 14 hits in the game, including three apiece by Garcia, Massey and Eaton, but stranded eight runners on base including six in scoring position.
"We had a lot of missed opportunities," Widger said. "We’re getting hits, but we’re not getting the ground ball we need to drive a run home, we’re popping it up too often, little things that we need to get fixed."
Chiefs reliever Jack Ralston denied the River Bandits one final comeback, sitting down all seven batters he faced after entering the game with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the seventh.