PEORIA — If Tommy Parsons keeps pitching like this, he may not be in the Midwest League for very long.
And that would be just fine with a lot of teams, including the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Parsons turned in his fourth straight dominating pitching performance, holding the Bandits scoreless on just two hits, as the Peoria Chiefs rolled to a 7-0 victory on Monday night.
Parsons, a 6-foot-4 righthander from Adrian (Michigan) College, went all the way to lower his season earned-run average to 0.30 and his WHIP to 0.53. He has allowed only one run in 30 innings.
While Parsons was holding down the Bandits, his teammates scored in four consecutive innings. Brandon Riley singled in a run in the second, Brady Whalen clubbed a two-run home run in the third, Riley plated another run with an infield out in the fourth and the Chiefs broke things open with three more runs in the fifth.
Bandits starter Mark Moclair worked just 2 1/3 innings before leaving the field with the team’s trainer in the middle of the third inning.
Beloit 5, Clinton 4: Beloit took advantage of an error to score four runs in the top of the eighth innings, wiping out a 3-run Clinton lead.
The Lumberkings held a 4-1 advantage before Logan Farrar singled in a pair of runs off losing pitcher C.J. Carter. The Snappers then added two more runs on an error by Clinton second baseman Christopher Torres.
Charlie Cerny held the Lumberkings to just one hit over the last two innings to get the save.
Clinton had jumped to an early lead on Sean Reynolds’ first home run of the season, in the second inning, then added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings.