Peoria solo shots help hold off River Bandits

PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs used the long ball to pile up a substantial lead then held off a Quad Cities comeback to secure a 4-3 victory over the River Bandits on Thursday night.

Chiefs reliever Freddy Pacheco retired the Bandits in order in the ninth inning to register his first save of the season.

Peoria’s Francisco Hernandez and Pedro Pages got the home team started right with solo home runs in the third inning off Bandits starter Anthony Veneziano and the Chiefs added two more runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk by Matt Chamberlain and an infield out by Jhon Torres to make it 4-0.

The Bandits got one run back in the fifth when Pages, the Peoria catcher, threw the ball away on a double steal attempt, letting one run score.

Nathan Eaton hit a solo homer for Quad Cities in the top of the sixth and Nick Loftin singled in William Hancock with another run, cutting it to 4-3 in the seventh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0