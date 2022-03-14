Pitch timers, shift restrictions await Bandits

When the Quad Cities River Bandits open their home schedule on April 12, pitch timers, larger bases and fewer defensive shifts will be part of the game at Modern Woodmen Park.

Major League Baseball announced a number of experimental rules that will be implemented during the 2022 minor-league season on Monday, including several that will be in play for River Bandits’ games in the High-A Central League.

After experimentation in the Low-A West League and the Arizona Fall League in 2021, the use of on-field timers designed to improve the pace of play will be used by all full-season minor leagues.

Batters will be required to be ready to hit and pitchers will be required to deliver the pitch within allotted periods of time.

Additional time will be allowed when runners are on base, but will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pickoff attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out.

Use of those rules last season not only improved the pace of play but also led to a more than 20-minute reduction in average game time.

In a rule designed to reduce injuries, larger bases will be used during the upcoming season. Following experimentation last year at the Triple-A level and in the Arizona Fall League, the size of each square base will increase from 15 inches to 18 inches.

Data collected in 2021 indicated that larger bases led to a decrease in the severity of injuries and also resulted in a modest increase in the rate of successful stolen base attempts.

The third rule will impact the use of defensive shifts at the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels.

Defensive teams will required to have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base.

In announcing the change, Major League Baseball said it believes the restrictions “are intended to allow infielders to better showcase their athleticism, to increase batting average on balls in play and to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls.’’

Other experimental changes will not impact games at the High-A level, but baseball will experiment with automated ball-strike systems at the Triple-A level.

In the Low-A Southeast League, a “challenge’’ system that would give the pitcher, catcher and batter the ability to appeal umpire’s calls to the automated system will be tested. Each team will receive three appeals per game and would retain those appeals with successful appeals.

