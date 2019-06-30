CLINTON — About the only thing the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings settled Sunday was that starting pitchers Brett Daniels and Tanner Andrews came ready to work.
Both ignored a two-and-half-hour delay to the start of the game caused by an early afternoon downpour at NelsonCorp Field and neither gave up a run in Midwest League game that was ultimately suspended when another round of storms rolled through with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Neither Quad-Cities nor Clinton has managed to push a run across in the game that is scheduled to be completed at 5 p.m. today and will be followed by the regularly-scheduled nine-inning series finale between the two teams.
Daniels and Andrews had a lot to do with the stalemate that developed before play was halted.
The River Bandits right hander scattered only three hits and struck out seven betters in a start that ended after the LumberKings’ Bubba Hollins drove Daniels’ 100th pitch into left field for a single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Reliever Layne Henderson got J.D. Osborne to ground out to end the sixth and followed by striking out the first two batters he faced in the seventh before wind and lightning prompted umpires to pull the teams off the field.
Daniels ended Clinton’s only two scoring threats with strikeouts.
He struck out the LumberKings’ Osborne and Thomas Jones after Evan Edwards and Hollins reached on consecutive one-out walks in the second inning and got Peyton Burdick to take a called third strike after Clinton loaded the bases in a fifth inning Osborne opened with a single to right.
Andrews never gave Quad-Cities that much of a chance.
A 10th-round pick of the Marlins out of Purdue in 2018, the right hander retired the River Bandits in order in five of his seven innings of work and did not allow a runner to reach second base.
Andrews gave up just one hit, a two-out single to Alex McKenna in the second, while walking one batter and striking out a pair.
McKenna’s single came after Jonathan Lacroix hit into a double play after Oscar Campos led off the inning by reaching on an error.
After McKenna lined a single up the middle, Andrews retired 15 straight batters before Campos reached on a two-out walk in the top of the seventh.