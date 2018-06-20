Losing a chance to secure a playoff berth by a tiebreaker, Clinton enters the second half of the Midwest League season with some work to do.
Manager Denny Hocking doesn’t expect that to be an issue.
"This is a special group, and they’re a pretty motivated group," Hocking said. "They’re a group that has shown up every day ready to work, and that gives them a chance to achieve their goals."
That work begins tonight, when the second half opens at Ashford University Field with a 6:30 p.m. game against Kane County and the start of seven-game home stand.
The LumberKings let a three-game lead in the division slip away during the final week of the first half but maximized the strength of a solid pitching staff and an efficient offense while crafting a 39-31 record.
Clinton finished the half with a .240 team batting average, 14th in the 16-team league, but only three teams scored more than the 322 runs the LumberKings collected.
"Our guys have played with a little chip on their shoulder all season, and I feel like that has helped us," Hocking said. "We don’t have a roster filled with a lot of high draft picks. It’s pretty much a blue-collar group that feels like they have something to prove."
Hocking doesn’t mind that at all.
"It creates a good, competitive environment that we have used to our advantage," Hocking said.
The LumberKings enjoyed an unusually stable roster during the first half of the season.
In an era when roster turnover at the minor-league level has been accelerated in many organizations, Clinton had just one transaction involving a position player during the first half of the season.
Outfielder Griefer Andrade spent two weeks on the disabled list from May 22-June 5 and was replaced on the roster by an additional pitcher.
Hocking expects a little more movement during the second half, but believes the clubhouse connection will remain strong.
"I think the tone has been set and at the core of this team is a group that wants to be successful," he said. "They’re pretty driven and that will always give us a chance."