BANDITS BYTES

Armed forces: Since ending an 0-5 start to the season with a win at Cedar Rapids on April 13, the River Bandits have gone 7-2.

In that nine-game span, Quad Cities pitchers lead the Midwest League with a 2.50 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP, both numbers that rank in the top five of all of Minor League Baseball.

River Bandits pitchers have held opposing hitters to a .178 average during that stretch, which ranks seventh in all levels of the minors.

Bags packed: The River Bandits begin their longest road trip of the season Tuesday.

Quad Cities plays its next 12 games on the road, following a six-game series at Lansing with six games at Great Lakes beginning on May 1.

The River Bandits next scheduled home game is May 9 when Cedar Rapids is scheduled to play the first of six games at Quad Cities.

On deck: Quad Cities at Lansing, Tuesday, 5:05 p.m.