Before taking the field at Modern Woodmen Park on Sunday, Quad Cities teammates Carter Jensen and Jack Pineda shared a few words of encouragement in the dugout.
“I told Jack we’re gonna have a day, a very good day," Jensen said. "This is the day it starts for us."
While it has been a slow start at the plate this season for both, manager Brooks Conrad has typically penciled both players into spots on the upper half of his lineup card.
"Both of those guys, it’s just been a matter of time," Conrad said.
That time arrived Sunday afternoon.
Pineda counted a double among his four hits and Jensen had three singles and a walk to help the River Bandits roll to a 9-2 Midwest League victory over Wisconsin.
The win was the seventh in nine games and completed the second straight series win for Quad Cities.
Bouncing back from a two-hit effort in a Saturday night loss to the Timber Rattlers, the River Bandits clubbed a season-high 14 hits including four that went for extra bases.
Pineda broke a 1-1 tie when he drove home the first of Quad Cities’ two runs in the fifth inning. His double to right scored Enrique Valdez after he had reached on a one-out single and stole second.
Cayden Wallace followed with a run-scoring single to finish off the first of four consecutive two-run innings for the River Bandits.
“The guys came out swinging from the start," Conrad said. "We saw a pretty good arm Saturday, but I liked the way we responded. We were ready to go from the start."
River Town gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Valdez but Wisconsin answered in the top of the fourth when Eric Brown scored on a wild pitch.
After breaking the 1-1 tie in the fifth, Pineda extended the River Bandits lead in the sixth with a two-out RBI single that Town followed with a run-scoring base hit.
Juan Carlos Negret grew the Quad Cities lead to 7-2 when he followed a leadoff single by Jensen with a towering two-run homer to left.
A double by Town and sacrifice fly by Wallace pushed the River Bandits’ final two runs across in the eighth.
Eleven of the River Bandits’ hits came from the top four spots in the batting order and Conrad appreciated the performances of Pineda and Jensen, who entered the game batting .156 and .100 respectively through just over 40 at-bats this season.
“This game was big for both of those guys. It should be a big lift for both of them," Conrad said. "Jack has been close for a while. You could see it, feel it. He had a lineout in his last at-bat (Saturday) and Jensen had hit a couple of balls hard the last couple of days. Finally, they found the holes."
Jensen said the entire game is indicative of what the River Bandits offense is capable of collectively.
"It felt good to put together a game like this," Jensen said. "We’re going to be a tough team to stop when we’ve got the bats going one through nine. We’re starting to get that together and with the way our pitchers have had it going all season, that’s a great combination."
A group of four Quad Cities pitchers teamed up to craft a five-hit victory, the fourth time during the six-game series the River Bandits had limited the Timber Rattlers to five hits or less.
Mason Barnett earned his first win of the season, scattering two hits while striking out five batters over a five-inning start. Brandon Johnson, Wander Arias and Anderson Paulino combined to hold Wisconsin to three hits over the final four innings.