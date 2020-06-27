Q-C 60-year all-star team rich in talent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the first pitch of a Midwest League baseball game was thrown at Davenport’s riverfront baseball stadium 60 years ago, a collection of 2,011 players have taken the field for the home team.

They’ve played for different organizations — the Braves, Angels, Cubs, Astros, Twins and Cardinals — during their time in the Quad-Cities but all have had a shared objective of one day reaching the major leagues.

Over the years, a total of 341 of those players have realized their dreams, seeing action in at least one big-league game including 55 former Quad-Cities players who took the field in major-league games in 2019.

With the start of the 2020 minor-league season delayed initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and still in doubt even as major-league teams re-open preseason training this week in advance of a shortened 60-game season, this has become a 60th anniversary season unlike any other in the history of the sport in Davenport.

But in recognition of those who have taken the field with "Quad-Cities" across the front of their jerseys, we honor the best of the talent which has over the years entertained the nearly 8.6 million fans who have attended games at what is now known as Modern Woodmen Park.