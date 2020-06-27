Q-C Midwest League bytes: This and that

DOWN ON THE FARM
Quad-Cities has been affiliated with six major-league organizations during the past 60 years. A breakdown:
1960-61
Milwaukee Braves
Record: 123-121
Playoffs: 0
1962-78
California Angels
Record: 1,130-998
Playoffs: 7
1979-84
Chicago Cubs
Record: 425-398
Playoffs: 4
1985-92
California Angels
Record: 553-553
Playoffs: 2
1993-98
Houston Astros
Record: 395-414
Playoffs: 3
1999-2004
Minnesota Twins
Record: 419-405
Playoffs: 3
2005-11
St. Louis Cardinals
Record: 587-515
Playoffs: 5
2012-present
Houston Astros
Record: 539-429
Playoffs: 5
THE NAME GAME
A look at Quad-Cities nicknames through the years:
1960-61
Quad-City Braves
1962-78
Quad-City Angels
1987-84
Quad-City Cubs
1985-91
Quad-City Angels
1992-2003
Quad-City River Bandits
2004-07
Swing of the Quad-Cities
2008-present
Quad Cities River Bandits
DEBUT SEASON
Franchises in the Quad-Cities and Clinton are the only current Midwest League franchises that competed in the Midwest League when Davenport’s team debuted in 1960. Here’s how things ended that year:
TEAM;W-L;PCT.;GB
Waterloo;81-43;.653;--
Dubuque;66-56-.541;14
Clinton;61-56;.521;16.5
Kokomo;63-59;.517;17
Quad-Cities;55-65;.468;24
Quincy;55-66;.455;24.5
Keokuk;53-69;.434;27
Decatur;51-71;.416;29
POSTSEASON PLAY
Q-C’s Midwest League playoff finishes in 28 appearances:
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS: 1968, 1971, 1979, 1990, 2011, 2013, 2017
LEAGUE RUNNER-UP: 1970, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981
SEMIFINALS: 1974, 1978, 1982, 1992, 1995, 1996
QUARTERFINALS: 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2018, 2019
PENNANT WINNERS
Midwest League championship seasons for Quad-Cities
1968: Manager Fred Koenig’s team finished second to Decatur during the regular season, going 65-50. The Quad-City Angels won 2-of-3 games from the Commodores win the franchise’s first pennant.
1971: Divisional play had been introduced when the Angels won the second half title in the South and beat first-half champ Danville in a one-game playoff before taking 2-of-3 games from Appleton in the finals.
1979: Riding the arm of 16-game winner Randy Clark, the Quad-City Cubs beat Clinton in the Southern Division title series before winning a best-of-three championship series against Waterloo.
1990: Led by pitchers Marcus Moore and Fili Martinez and infielder Chad Curtis, manager Don Long’s team went 81-59, beat Cedar Rapids for the division title and topped defending champ South Bend 3-1 to win the pennant.
2011: Future major leaguers Oscar Taveras, Kolten Wong and Carlos Martinez led Johnny Rodriguez’s River Bandits to a postseason sweep, ousting Clinton and Kane County 2-0 before taking three straight from Lansing in the finals.
2013: Led offensively by future major leaguers Carlos Correa, Tony Kemp and Rio Ruiz, Josh Hader pitched seven scoreless innings to complete a sweep South Bend in a three-game final series after advancing by beating Cedar Rapids and Beloit.
2017: After taking 2-of-3 games from Peoria and Cedar Rapids to advance, the River Bandits outscored Fort Wayne 23-5 in sweeping a three-game series. Chuckie Robinson went 4-for-5 in the deciding game.
THE HONORS
Midwest League awards won by Quad Cities players, managers
1982: George Enright, manager of the year
1983: Shawon Dunston, prospect of the year and All-Star Game star of stars
1990: Don Long, manager of the year
1999: Jon Schaeffer, All-Star Game star of stars
2002: Joe Mauer, prospect of the year
2015: Josh Bonifay, manager of the year
THE LEADERS
Midwest League statistical leaders from Quad Cities teams:
Batting champions
1973; Jerry Remy;.335
1992;Orlando Palmeiro;.317
2011; Oscar Taveras;.351
RBIs
1969;William Parker;.67
1975;Willie Aikens;91
1976;Brian Harper;101
2010: Matt Adams;88
W-L percentage
1961;Dennis Ribant;17-2;.895
1976;David Steck;14-2;.875
1980;Carlos Gil;15-2;.882
ERA
1961;Dennis Ribant;1.86
1964;Michael Carubia;1.69
1966;Vern Geishert;1.13
1981;Kenneth Pryce;1.98
TEAM RECORDS
Hitting
Batting average: Oscar Taveras, 2011, .351
Home runs: Brian Harper, 1978, 24
RBI: Michael Restovich, 1999, 107
Stolen bases: Bobby Coachman, 1985, 69
Pitching
ERA: Vern Geishert, 1966, 1.13
Strikeouts: Thomas Newton, 1961, 208
20-game winners: Thomas Newton, 1961, 20-7; John Fritz, 1992, 20-4
Saves: Kenny Maiques, 2007, 31
