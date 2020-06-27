You are the owner of this article.
Q-C Midwest League bytes: This and that
Q-C Midwest League bytes: This and that

DOWN ON THE FARM

Quad-Cities has been affiliated with six major-league organizations during the past 60 years. A breakdown:

1960-61

Milwaukee Braves

Record: 123-121

Playoffs: 0

1962-78

California Angels

Record: 1,130-998

Playoffs: 7

1979-84

Chicago Cubs

Record: 425-398

Playoffs: 4

1985-92

California Angels

Record: 553-553

Playoffs: 2

1993-98

Houston Astros

Record: 395-414

Playoffs: 3

1999-2004

Minnesota Twins

Record: 419-405

Playoffs: 3

2005-11

St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 587-515

Playoffs: 5

2012-present

Houston Astros

Record: 539-429

Playoffs: 5

THE NAME GAME

A look at Quad-Cities nicknames through the years:

1960-61

Quad-City Braves

1962-78

Quad-City Angels

1987-84

Quad-City Cubs

1985-91

Quad-City Angels

1992-2003

Quad-City River Bandits

2004-07

Swing of the Quad-Cities

2008-present

Quad Cities River Bandits

DEBUT SEASON

Franchises in the Quad-Cities and Clinton are the only current Midwest League franchises that competed in the Midwest League when Davenport’s team debuted in 1960. Here’s how things ended that year:

TEAM;W-L;PCT.;GB

Waterloo;81-43;.653;--

Dubuque;66-56-.541;14

Clinton;61-56;.521;16.5

Kokomo;63-59;.517;17

Quad-Cities;55-65;.468;24

Quincy;55-66;.455;24.5

Keokuk;53-69;.434;27

Decatur;51-71;.416;29

POSTSEASON PLAY

Q-C’s Midwest League playoff finishes in 28 appearances:

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS: 1968, 1971, 1979, 1990, 2011, 2013, 2017

LEAGUE RUNNER-UP: 1970, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981

SEMIFINALS: 1974, 1978, 1982, 1992, 1995, 1996

QUARTERFINALS: 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2018, 2019

PENNANT WINNERS

Midwest League championship seasons for Quad-Cities

1968: Manager Fred Koenig’s team finished second to Decatur during the regular season, going 65-50. The Quad-City Angels won 2-of-3 games from the Commodores win the franchise’s first pennant.

1971: Divisional play had been introduced when the Angels won the second half title in the South and beat first-half champ Danville in a one-game playoff before taking 2-of-3 games from Appleton in the finals.

1979: Riding the arm of 16-game winner Randy Clark, the Quad-City Cubs beat Clinton in the Southern Division title series before winning a best-of-three championship series against Waterloo.

1990: Led by pitchers Marcus Moore and Fili Martinez and infielder Chad Curtis, manager Don Long’s team went 81-59, beat Cedar Rapids for the division title and topped defending champ South Bend 3-1 to win the pennant.

2011: Future major leaguers Oscar Taveras, Kolten Wong and Carlos Martinez led Johnny Rodriguez’s River Bandits to a postseason sweep, ousting Clinton and Kane County 2-0 before taking three straight from Lansing in the finals.

2013: Led offensively by future major leaguers Carlos Correa, Tony Kemp and Rio Ruiz, Josh Hader pitched seven scoreless innings to complete a sweep South Bend in a three-game final series after advancing by beating Cedar Rapids and Beloit.

2017: After taking 2-of-3 games from Peoria and Cedar Rapids to advance, the River Bandits outscored Fort Wayne 23-5 in sweeping a three-game series. Chuckie Robinson went 4-for-5 in the deciding game.

THE HONORS

Midwest League awards won by Quad Cities players, managers

1982: George Enright, manager of the year

1983: Shawon Dunston, prospect of the year and All-Star Game star of stars

1990: Don Long, manager of the year

1999: Jon Schaeffer, All-Star Game star of stars

2002: Joe Mauer, prospect of the year

2015: Josh Bonifay, manager of the year

THE LEADERS

Midwest League statistical leaders from Quad Cities teams:

Batting champions

1973; Jerry Remy;.335

1992;Orlando Palmeiro;.317

2011; Oscar Taveras;.351

RBIs

1969;William Parker;.67

1975;Willie Aikens;91

1976;Brian Harper;101

2010: Matt Adams;88

W-L percentage

1961;Dennis Ribant;17-2;.895

1976;David Steck;14-2;.875

1980;Carlos Gil;15-2;.882

ERA

1961;Dennis Ribant;1.86

1964;Michael Carubia;1.69

1966;Vern Geishert;1.13

1981;Kenneth Pryce;1.98

TEAM RECORDS

Hitting

Batting average: Oscar Taveras, 2011, .351

Home runs: Brian Harper, 1978, 24

RBI: Michael Restovich, 1999, 107

Stolen bases: Bobby Coachman, 1985, 69

Pitching

ERA: Vern Geishert, 1966, 1.13

Strikeouts: Thomas Newton, 1961, 208

20-game winners: Thomas Newton, 1961, 20-7; John Fritz, 1992, 20-4

Saves: Kenny Maiques, 2007, 31

