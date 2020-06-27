Q-C Midwest League bytes: This and that

1971: Divisional play had been introduced when the Angels won the second half title in the South and beat first-half champ Danville in a one-game playoff before taking 2-of-3 games from Appleton in the finals.

1979: Riding the arm of 16-game winner Randy Clark, the Quad-City Cubs beat Clinton in the Southern Division title series before winning a best-of-three championship series against Waterloo.

1990: Led by pitchers Marcus Moore and Fili Martinez and infielder Chad Curtis, manager Don Long’s team went 81-59, beat Cedar Rapids for the division title and topped defending champ South Bend 3-1 to win the pennant.

2011: Future major leaguers Oscar Taveras, Kolten Wong and Carlos Martinez led Johnny Rodriguez’s River Bandits to a postseason sweep, ousting Clinton and Kane County 2-0 before taking three straight from Lansing in the finals.

2013: Led offensively by future major leaguers Carlos Correa, Tony Kemp and Rio Ruiz, Josh Hader pitched seven scoreless innings to complete a sweep South Bend in a three-game final series after advancing by beating Cedar Rapids and Beloit.