The opening days of the minor-league baseball season included firsts for two of the nine Quad-Cities area pitchers on active rosters.

Jared Beck of Davenport and Duncan Snider of Muscatine made the most their 2023 debuts, turning in shutout performances as starters.

A 7-foot lefthander who prepped at Davenport North, Beck made his first professional start last week for Delmarva in the Carolina League and Snider, a 6-7 righthander who prepped at Muscatine, started in his Double-A debut for San Antonio in the Texas League.

A 13th-round pick of the Orioles in the 2022 draft from NCAA Division II St. Leo in Florida, Beck made four late-season relief appearances for Delmarva but didn’t start a game for Baltimore’s low-A affiliate until Friday.

In a scoreless four-inning outing, Beck allowed one hit, walked three batters and struck out three in a win over Salem.

Snider, who signed with the Padres last July after scouts watched him in an independent league game, made six starts in 11 appearances for low-A Lake Elsinore last summer but broke camp this spring with San Antonio.

He made his first start of the season Saturday, scattering three hits over four shutout innings in the Missions’ game against Tulsa. Snider struck out two batters and walked one.

Snider worked out of one jam in his outing, giving up a single and a double after retiring the first two batters he faced in the third inning. He coaxed an inning-ending groundout before working a scoreless fourth.

Elsewhere, Davenport Central product Ian Bedell took a Midwest League mound for the first time since suffering an injury two outings into the 2021 season.

Bedell worked 2.2 innings of relief for Peoria in a game against Cedar Rapids. A fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020, the 6-2 righthander struck out seven batters allowed two hits in a walk-free outing out of the Chiefs’ bullpen.

The only other Quad-Cities area minor leaguer to see action during the opening days of the season took a loss.

T.J. Sikkema from Central DeWitt returned to the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas, and gave up three runs on one hit over 2.2 innings in a Texas League game. Sikkema struck out three batters and walked three in his season debut for the Naturals.

Three other Quad-Cities pitchers are on active rosters but did not see action during the opening weekend of the season.

Trenton Wallace of Davenport Assumption has returned to the Blue Jays’ high-A Vancouver affiliate, Evan Reifert of Wilton is listed on the roster for Bowling Green, the Rays’ high-A affiliate, and Alex Hoppe of Fulton Unity Christian is at Greenville, the high-A affiliate of the Red Sox.

Ben Beutel of Davenport Assumption remains active in the White Sox camp in Arizona but has not yet been assigned to a team and Colton Johnson, a former Illinois State University pitcher from Kewanee, opened the season on the seven-day disabled list at Stockton, the Athletics’ California League affiliate.

Two other area pitchers who worked last year are not currently playing.

Cody Sedlock, a Rock Island Alleman graduate who reached the major leagues last season with the Orioles, is currently a free agent and Matt Brill, a Moline graduate who pitched for the Nationals’ Triple-A Rochester affiliate last season, was placed on the voluntary retirement list in February.