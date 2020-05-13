Q-C staff prepares for whenever Bandits play

While the major leagues have discussed starting the season without spectators, Kubly wants there to be fans in the stands when and if opening day for 2020 does arrive for the River Bandits.

“We’re trying to remain optimistic that there will be a season and that our fans will be able to come out to a game. So much of minor-league baseball is about the fans and the fan experience,’’ he said. “It would be strange playing games in an empty ballpark.’’

Kubly does expect that the start of the season would likely be accompanied by some limitations in the number of fans who could attend games.

“We’ve looked at seating maps at how things might be if we were limited to 50 percent of capacity or 25 percent of capacity, how that might work in terms of spacing people out, but right now, we don’t really know,’’ Kubly said.

“The one thing we do have here is space for people to be. That’s one of the good things about having a 360-degree concourse where people can spread out and have some room. This isn’t like an arena setting or a theater where people are seated right on top of each other.’’