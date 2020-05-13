Q-C staff prepares for whenever Bandits play

While the timing of the first pitch of the Midwest League season remains undetermined, planning for that time has been on the minds of Quad Cities River Bandits staff members.
“It’s something we’ve talked a bit about, possible scenarios,’’ River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said.
“We’re all looking forward to the day when fans can come out to a game again at Modern Woodmen Park, but we’re just not sure when that will be or what that might look like.’’
The COVID-19 pandemic has put things on hold at all levels of professional baseball since the middle of March when spring training facilities were closed and players were sent home.
As Major League Baseball continues to negotiate a start to an abbreviated season with its players union, minor-league teams know that the first out of their seasons won’t be recorded until after that matter is resolved.
Quad Cities, which was scheduled to play the first of its 70 home games on April 9, would have reached the midpoint of its first-half schedule with a game Friday at Burlington.
“And now that the weather is beginning to warm, with Memorial Day right around the corner, the real heart of our season is supposed to be here,’’ Kubly said. “Some of the promotional items have arrived, things that like, so it’s hard to not be playing games right now.’’
While the major leagues have discussed starting the season without spectators, Kubly wants there to be fans in the stands when and if opening day for 2020 does arrive for the River Bandits.
“We’re trying to remain optimistic that there will be a season and that our fans will be able to come out to a game. So much of minor-league baseball is about the fans and the fan experience,’’ he said. “It would be strange playing games in an empty ballpark.’’
Kubly does expect that the start of the season would likely be accompanied by some limitations in the number of fans who could attend games.
“We’ve looked at seating maps at how things might be if we were limited to 50 percent of capacity or 25 percent of capacity, how that might work in terms of spacing people out, but right now, we don’t really know,’’ Kubly said.
“The one thing we do have here is space for people to be. That’s one of the good things about having a 360-degree concourse where people can spread out and have some room. This isn’t like an arena setting or a theater where people are seated right on top of each other.’’
Staff members have talked about possible ways to seat people, discussing how many seats would need to be left vacant if a family of four was seated in a particular spot or how things might be aligned for a fan who purchased one ticket or two.
Those are talks that Kubly said are taking place among staffs around baseball.
“In talking with other people around the game, it is apparent that everybody’s situation is a little different based on what is taking place in a local area,’’ Kubly said. “There doesn’t appear to be a one-size-fits-all scenario out there.’’
And until there is guidance from state officials on what crowd size limitations might be and how it all would work, Kubly said no plans will be finalized.
“That part of it is wait and see,’’ he said.
Kubly said the River Bandits front-office staff has spent time over the past two months continuing to prepare Modern Woodmen Park for play.
“We could host a game tomorrow if there was a game to host,’’ he said. “The field is in good shape. Everything has been cleaned and painted and painted and cleaned. The place looks good and I think as a staff, we’re all anxious for things to get going. It’s baseball season.’’
Whenever the season does arrive, Kubly said the staff will work to maintain a clean environment that is safe for families.
“That’s always part of what we do,’’ Kubly said. “Modern Woodmen Park will be sparkling when the time comes for games to be played again.’’
