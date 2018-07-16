A number of top Chicago Cubs prospects, including the organization’s first-round selection in this year’s draft, will take the field in the Quad-Cities beginning Wednesday in a Midwest League match-up between affiliates of the last two World Series champions.
As cross-division play continues this week in the Midwest League, the River Bandits host South Bend in a three-game series at Modern Woodmen Park.
“Our fans have been able to watch the Astros’ top prospects every night for the past few years and while the Cardinals in Peoria and the Twins in Cedar Rapids bring some highly-rated opposing players in regularly, this is a bit of a rare opportunity,’’ Quad-Cities general manager Andrew Chesser said.
Under current scheduling practices, Midwest League teams in the Western Division host Eastern Division opponents for one three-game series once every two years.
This will be the just the second time since the Cubs shifted their affiliate in the league from Kane County to South Bend in 2015 that the River Bandits have hosted South Bend.
“Our fans and the Cubs fans in the area don’t get the chance every year, so we're looking forward to having South Bend in our ballpark and giving folks a chance to see the next the Kris Bryant,’’ Chesser said.
With a roster that includes four of the organization’s top-30 prospects, the Cubs have played .500 baseball through 24 games in the second half and are one game under .500 for the season.
South Bend added Nico Hoerner to its roster last Thursday. The shortstop from Stanford was the 24th overall pick in last month’s draft and has already been promoted twice by Chicago.
He played three games in the Arizona Rookie League and seven games for short-season Eugene before being promoted to the Midwest League. Through four games with South Bend, Hoerner is batting .400 with one double, one home run and three RBI.
He joins a roster that includes Miguel Amaya, a .280 hitter and the starting catcher for the World team in Sunday’s Futures Game and the 10th-rated prospect in the Cubs organization.
The 19-year old from Panama went 0-for-3 in the prospect-filled showcase held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as part of all-star festivities.
South Bend’s roster also includes the Cubs’ sixth-rated prospect, pitcher Brendan Little, 19th-ranked pitcher Erling Moreno and 23rd-rated pitcher Javier Assad.
Eastern opportunity: Quad-Cities finished off its road match-ups against Eastern Division teams with a 6-5 loss at Bowling Green on Monday, giving the River Bandits a 9-3 record away from Modern Woodmen Park against teams from the East.
“We had a great road trip to the East in the first half that really got us going and hopefully it will play out again this half,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
Quad-Cities went 3-3 on its trip to Dayton and Bowling Green over the past six days, losing three one-run decisions before returning home to face South Bend and a Tigers-affiliated West Michigan team managed by former major leaguer Lance Parrish.
It’s all about timing: An appearance in the Futures Game allowed Quad-Cities to miss what would have been a scheduled start for Reds prospect Hunter Greene on Friday.
The second overall selection in the 2017 draft provided a glimpse what the River Bandits would have faced when all 19 of the fastballs he threw during a 27-pitch outing Sunday at Nationals Park were clocked between 100 and 103.1 miles per hour.
“You won’t see that in the major-league all-star game,’’ Torii Hunter, the manager of the U.S. team in the prospect showcase told MiLB.com following the game.
Yordan Alvarez, a member of the River Bandits’ 2017 Midwest League championship team, played for the World team in the game and went 1-for-3 with a walk in a 10-6 loss to the U.S. team.
Turn back the clock: A thunderstorm that hit during the ninth inning left the playing field at Burlington’s Community Field unplayable Friday night, a situation which allowed the Bees to earn an unusual win.
Lansing scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 7-2 Burlington lead before lightning and ultimately heavy rain led both the field and the stands to be cleared in what was then a 7-7 game.
One bank of the stadium’s lights went dark briefly when play was halted but came back on although the rains forced the suspended game to be called.
Because Burlington and Lansing do not meet again this season, by rule the score reverted back to the last completed inning and the Bees were awarded a 7-2 victory.
Still dealing: Former Quad-Cities pitcher Patrick Sandoval was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Carolina League.
Sandoval, who won the same award in the Midwest League twice this season, was honored for allowing one hit over seven innings while striking out eight for Buies Creek in a win over Delmarva last Wednesday.
Now 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA on the year, Sandoval hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 42 innings dating to a May 23 game with Quad-Cities.
Alumni report: One year to the day after being promoted from Quad-Cities to high-A Buies Creek last season, Cionel Perez made his major-league debut Wednesday for the Houston Astros.
Called up from Double-A Corpus Christi for the second time in three weeks, Perez gave up a pair of hits and allowed one run while striking out two batters and walking a pair in 1.2 innings of work against Oakland.
The 22-year-old lefthander from Cuba made his United States professional debut for the River Bandits last season, starting in nine of his 12 appearances for Quad-Cities before being promoted to Buies Creek on July 11, 2017.
Perez went 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA for the River Bandits, striking out 55 batters and walking 17 over 55.1 innings of work.