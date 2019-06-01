BURLINGTON, Iowa -- One day after scoring a combined 23 runs, the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Burlington Bees combined to strike out 32 times.
The Bandits pushed across the only run in the sixth inning Saturday night at Community Field for the 1-0 victory to move to 35-17 on the season. Q-C moved its winning streak to four games and 6 1/2 games ahead of the Bees for first place in the Western Division.
Quad-Cities starter Luis Garcia moved to 4-0 on the year with a six-inning outing, allowing one hit and striking out 10. His counterpart Luis Alvarado had nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Q-C tallied its run in the sixth inning, when Freudis Nova grounded out to Burlington second baseman Kevin Arias to score Austin Dennis from third.
The Bees had a runner on second in the bottom of the ninth with no outs before Brett Daniels struck out the side, all swinging, to earn his first save of the year. Daniels pitched the last three frames, striking out six.
Prior to Saturday's game, the River Bandits continued to shuffle their roster.
Pitcher Julio Robaina joined Quad-Cities from extended spring training and pitcher Manny Ramirez was transferred to the Astros' extended spring training roster.
Robaina, 18, signed with Houston as an international free agent from Cuba in 2017. The left hander went 0-4 with a 6.84 ERA in 11 appearances in the Gulf Coast League last season.
Kane County 7, Clinton 3: Kane County used a four-run second inning Saturday to jump ahead 6-0 and hold off the Lumberkings at NelsonCorp Field.
Clinton's J.D. Osborne launched his third home run in the fourth, a two-run shot that cut the deficit to four runs.
With two runners on and one out in the bottom of the eighth, the Lumberkings (27-27) rally was stopped by Sean Reynolds striking out and J.D. Osborne popping out to first base.
Chris Vallimont took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) in just over an inning.