Beloit starting pitcher Gabe Bierman shut the Quad City River Bandits down Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium in Wisconsin. The 23-year-old tossed five innings and did not allow a single hit. Bierman also struck out nine batters and issued just two walks in the Sky Carp’s 6-0 win over the River Bandits

Bierman got a great deal of support from his bullpen. Relievers Tyler Eckberg, Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard surrendered just three hits. Eckberg let up three, and Pushard allowed one.

Carter Jensen generated more than half of the River Bandits’ offense. The designated hitter recorded two hits and one strikeout on the contest. Juan Carlos Negret was the only other Bandit that managed to get a bat on the ball.

Both of the River Bandits’ starting pitchers struggled in Beloit. Starter Luinder Avila, who is now 3-2 on the year, allowed three hits and three runs — including a home run that was belted by Ynmanol Marinez in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Eric Cerantola relieved Avila in the sixth inning. He pitched the final 2.2 innings of the contest, giving up three hits, one earned run and a walk.

Three Sky Carp stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday. Jacob Berry, Joshua Zamora and Zach Zubia recorded two hits apiece. One of Berry’s knocks was a triple.

The River Bandits are now 28-30 on the season. Their record puts them in fourth in the Midwest League’s six-team west division. The Cedar Rapids Kernels currently lead the West with a record of 33-25.

The River Bandits will play the Sky Carp five more times between now and Sunday. The Bandits will return to Modern Woodmen Park for a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs on June 20.