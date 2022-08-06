Quick change leads to Bandits' loss

Just like that, it was gone.

It took Wisconsin two-thirds of an inning Saturday night to hand the Quad Cities River Bandits a 3-2 Midwest League loss at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Timber Rattlers scored all of their runs in the sixth inning to erase a lead Quad Cities had taken in the third and deny River Bandits starter Rylan Kaufman a chance to earn his first win since May 24.

"The pitching, it was there, but we just didn’t swing the bats," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said after his team was limited to four hits and mustered more than one baserunner in just one inning. "It was a tough night."

Wisconsin’s sixth-inning added to that frustration, cutting into a 2-0 deficit before taking a lead it would not relinquish before handing the River Bandits their 19th loss in 31 one-run games this season.

After opening the inning with a strikeout, Quad Cities reliever Patrick Halligan walked Zander Warren and allowed singles by Joe Gray Jr. and Darrien Miller to fill the bases with Timber Rattlers.

A groundout by Jose Acosta first cut the River Bandits’ lead in half before Antonio Pinero pushed Wisconsin in front to stay.

Pinero drove a single into the gap in left-center field to bring the tying and go-ahead runs across the plate.

The rally allowed Zach Mort to earn the win after teaming with Robbie Baker and James Meeker to strike out eight batters and walk just one.

The River Bandits, who fell to 37-64 with their fourth loss in five games in the six-game series against the Timber Rattlers, had the tying run on base in each of the final two innings but were unable to score.

Pinch runner Tyler Tolbert was stranded on third in the eighth and Herard Gonzalez was unable to advance after reaching on a leadoff walk in the ninth.

Tolbert entered the game after Baker hit Saul Garza with a pitch to open the eighth and Rubendy Jaquez moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt.

"Great sacrifice by Jaquez that gave us a chance to get Tolbert out there and he does what he does to get to third," Conrad said, referencing Tolbert stealing third.

But after Tolbert recorded his 45th stolen base in as many attempts this season, Baker used a groundout to shortstop and a strikeout to get out of the jam.

"The back end of their pitching staff didn’t give us much to work with. They’ve been good in this series," Conrad said.

Kaufman delivered five shutout innings of work in his start for Quad Cities.

The 6-foot-4 left-hander allowed just three hits, matching a season high with eight strikeouts and walking just one batter before exiting with a 2-0 lead.

"Kaufman was outstanding. He faced some adversity when we didn’t make a couple of plays behind him early but fought through it and that’s exactly what you hope to see," Conrad said. "It was one of his best efforts of the season."

The River Bandits gave Kaufman a lead to work with when Jaquez and Diego Hernandez collected consecutive line-hugging extra-base hits in the bottom of the third inning.

Mort hit Garza with a pitch to open the inning before Jaquez rattled a triple into the right field corner to give Quad Cities a 1-0 advantage.

Hernandez brought Jaquez home when he followed with a chopper just inside the line into right, a double which gave the River Bandits a lead which lasted into the sixth.

"We did a good job to put up a couple of runs there, but there weren’t many chances after that," Conrad said.