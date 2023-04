LANSING, Mich. -- Rain prompted the postponement of Saturday's Quad Cities River Bandits game at Lansing.

The Midwest League game is scheduled to be made up Sunday as part of a doubleheader beginning at noon at Jackson Field.

The postponement is the second of the season for Quad Cities, who had the final game of a six-game series at Cedar Rapids on April 16 postponed by wintry weather.

Mason Barnett is scheduled to pitch one of Sunday's games for the River Bandits.