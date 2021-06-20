Rain washes away Bandits series finale

About the only thing that has been able to stop the Quad Cities River Bandits lately accomplished that on Sunday.

The final game of the River Bandits' six-game series against Wisconsin was postponed because of rain that began to fall shortly after the 1 p.m. game started at Modern Woodmen Park.

The teams recorded four outs before players were sent to the clubhouses and the River Bandits' tarp crew covered the infield and bullpen areas.

After an approximate 45-minute delay, the game was called and following a scheduled off day on Monday, the River Bandits will look to extend their seven-game win streak during a 6:35 p.m. game on Tuesday at Beloit.

Quad Cities (27-13) will make up its game against Wisconsin as part of a doubleheader when Wisconsin returns to Modern Woodmen Park for a six-game series that begins Aug. 24.

The actual date and time of the make-up game will be announced at a later date.

The game was the second Quad Cities has had postponed this season, the first scheduled to be played at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits are scheduled to make up a game postponed on May 9 in South Bend when Quad Cities returns there for a six-game series that begins on Aug. 17.