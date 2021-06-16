Rare Hancock blast sparks Bandits

Will Hancock doesn’t have to worry about that asterisk any more.

The Quad Cities catcher belted his first home run since launching a ball out of the park in the Arizona Rookie League in 2018 on Wednesday, sending a three-run shot out of Modern Woodmen Park to rally the River Bandits to a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin.

“My teammates always remind me that the first one, the only one, was in that Arizona air where the ball flies. I don’t have to hear about that anymore,’’ Hancock said after the River Bandits won their fourth straight High A Central League game.

Wednesday’s effort, erasing a 3-1 deficit, came on the back end of a full day of work for Hancock.

With some early-season COVID restrictions eased, the River Bandits took early batting practice on their home field for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon.

“He took like 60, 70 extra swings today and he wanted more,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “He wanted to keep working and I guess that work paid off.’’

Hancock’s homer pushed Quad Cities in front 4-3.

It scored Eric Cole, who reached on a fielder’s choice after Tyler Gentry walked, and followed a single by Jake Means.