Rare Hancock blast sparks Bandits

Will Hancock doesn’t have to worry about that asterisk any more.
The Quad Cities catcher belted his first home run since launching a ball out of the park in the Arizona Rookie League in 2018 on Wednesday, sending a three-run shot out of Modern Woodmen Park to rally the River Bandits to a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin.
“My teammates always remind me that the first one, the only one, was in that Arizona air where the ball flies. I don’t have to hear about that anymore,’’ Hancock said after the River Bandits won their fourth straight High A Central League game.
Wednesday’s effort, erasing a 3-1 deficit, came on the back end of a full day of work for Hancock.
With some early-season COVID restrictions eased, the River Bandits took early batting practice on their home field for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon.
“He took like 60, 70 extra swings today and he wanted more,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said. “He wanted to keep working and I guess that work paid off.’’
Hancock’s homer pushed Quad Cities in front 4-3.
It scored Eric Cole, who reached on a fielder’s choice after Tyler Gentry walked, and followed a single by Jake Means.
“Anybody on this team can step up and make a difference like that,’’ Hancock said. “Tonight, it happened to be me. I was able to put a big swing on the ball and drive it out of here.’’
The River Bandits’ 40th home run during a 24-13 season allowed starting pitcher Angel Zerpa to win for the fourth time in as many decisions.
Zerpa matched the longest outing of his career with a six-inning start for Quad Cities, striking out eight batters and walking one while scattering seven hits.
He used one of his four inning-ending strikeouts to strand runners on second and third in the second but wasn’t as fortunate two innings later.
Wisconsin erased the 1-0 lead Quad Cities had taken on a first-inning fielder’s choice by Gentry with a three-run fourth.
Five straight Timber Rattlers reached base as Wisconsin tied the game on a run-scoring single by Jesus Lujano, then moved ahead on RBI singles by LG Castillo and Chad McClanahan.
“Zerpa’s last couple of starts may not have been up to his standards, but he continues to work to get through it and that is what you want to see,’’ Widger said.
Wisconsin’s 3-1 advantage didn’t survive the inning.
Hancock’s homer to right left the bat at 105 miles per hour and traveled an estimated 384 feet to send Quad Cities to its 14th come-from-behind victory of the season.
The River Bandits added to their 4-3 lead when Vinnie Pasquantino and Gentry opened the sixth inning with back-to-back doubles off of Timber Rattlers’ starter Justin Bullock.
Making his first start since working the first five innings of a combined no-hitter at South Bend on June 10, Bullock matched Zerpa in allowing seven hits over a six-inning start that equaled his career best.
The River Bandits’ Will Klein and Jonah Dipoto came out of the bullpen to hold Wisconsin without a hit over the final three innings.
Klein touched 100 miles-per-hour on a pair of pitches during his two innings of work before Dipoto earned his fifth save in as many opportunities by striking out three batters to complete a 14-strikeout performance by Quad Cities pitchers
“All three of those guys (Zerpa, Klein and Dipoto) make my job easy,’’ Hancock said. “They’re committed to whatever pitch they are throwing and that shows in the way they work. It’s been that way all season long. It’s been a team thing.’’