GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Wisconsin bunched three of its six hits together in a three-run fifth inning Monday, leading the Timber Rattlers past the Quad-Cities River Bandits 4-3.
Run-scoring doubles by David Fry and Yeison Coca separated by an RBI single from Pablo Abreu allowed Wisconsin to add to the 1-0 lead it took on a three-base error when Quad-Cities newcomer James Nix misplayed a Fry fly ball in right field in the bottom of the first inning.
Playing to secure a sweep of the three-game Midwest League series, the River Bandits cut the Timber Rattlers' 4-0 lead in half in the seventh inning.
Nix and Austin Dennis scored on a pair of Wisconsin errors before Oscar Campos drove a leadoff double into the gap and scored on an RBI groundout to third by Freudis Nova to pull Quad-Cities within 4-3.
The Timber Rattlers' Victor Castaneda and Logan Gillaspie held the River Bandits without a baserunner the rest of the way after Campos reached in to open the eighth.
Nix was added to the roster prior to Monday's matinee after hitting .261 with one home run in eight games in the Gulf Coast League.
A 35th-round selection of the Astros in the June draft out of the College of Central Florida, Nix earned first-team NJCAA Division I all-American honors this spring after batting .462 with 48 RBI over 53 games.
In a corresponding move, pitcher Hunter Martin was released by Houston. Martin went 0-1 with a 3.05 ERA in 12 relief outings for Quad-Cities.
Clinton 7, Peoria 0
PEORIA, Ill. -- Peyton Burdick homered in his first two at-bats and drove home six runs Monday as Clinton completed a three-game Midwest League sweep at Peoria with a 7-0 shutout.
George Soriano and Cam Baird combined to limit the Chiefs to a pair of hits, striking out seven in a walk-free effort as Peoria lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.
Burdick belted a three-run home run that cleared the left field wall at Dozer Park in the first inning and a solo shot in the third as the LumberKings opened a 5-0 lead. He followed by driving runs home with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and by reaching on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
Thomas Jones brought Clinton's other run home on a double in the second inning.