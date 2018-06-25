Something about facing Quad-Cities brings out the best in Wisconsin pitcher Bowden Francis.
For the second time this month, the Timber Rattlers’ right-hander handcuffed River Bandits batters with seven shutout innings.
In Monday’s 9-0 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park, Francis gave up four singles and struck out a career-high 10 batters as he went seven innings for the third time in his last four starts.
Francis’ work mirrored his effort in a 3-1 win over Quad-Cities on June 5, an outing which saw the Brewers’ seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft give up three hits and walk one batter while establishing his previous career high with nine strikeouts.
“He had a good mix, kept his fastball down in the zone, showed a good breaking ball. Everything he was throwing at us seemed to work,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said after his team was shutout for just the fifth time in 76 games this season.
“I had to double check his numbers during the game. He came in with an ERA just under 5.00 but he’s pitched a lot better than that against us.’’
Francis, now 4-4 on the season, wasn’t the only problem posed by Wisconsin as it ended its second 10-game losing streak of the season in emphatic fashion.
The Timber Rattlers chased River Bandits starter Parker Mushinski from the game one out into the fourth inning.
“Mushinski didn’t have much of anything working for him,’’ Storey said. “He’s had a couple of games where he’s struggled with a pitch, but he’s been able to work around it. He couldn’t do that this time. It happens.’’
By then, Wisconsin was on its way to scoring runs in each of the first four innings, piling up seven of its 13 hits and scoring all of the runs it needed to counter a quiet Quad-Cities offense.
Tristen Lutz drove home single runs for the Timber Rattlers in each of the first two innings, putting Wisconsin on the board with a run-scoring double before extending the lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly in the second.
The Timber Rattlers doubled their lead a two-run third inning that opened with a Payton Henry homer to left before scoring three runs with one swing of the bat in the fourth.
After loading the bases on three straight one-out walks, Jay Feliciano cleared them with a two-run single that saw a third score on the River Bandits’ second error in as many innings.
K.J. Harrison added the Rattlers’ final two runs when he doubled with two outs in the eighth.
Quad-Cities threatened to prevent being shut out by more than two runs for the first time this season in both the eighth and ninth innings.
The River Bandits, whose seven-hit attack was led by two hits apiece by Logan , Mattix and David Hensley, loaded the bases in the eighth and put on to open the ninth but came away empty.
“Mattix and Hensley, the new guys, are swinging the bats well and we’re going to need that from them as we move forward,’’ Storey said. “We need any offense we can get.’’