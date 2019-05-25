It wasn’t exactly a struggle from the start for Cody Deason, but it didn’t take long for Wisconsin to turn Saturday into a long night for the Quad-Cities starter.
The River Bandits’ right-hander retired the Timber Rattlers in order in the first inning but toiled during the rest of his outing as Wisconsin pulled away to a 9-4 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
Deason lost for the first time since his initial start of the season on April 6 at Burlington, allowing a season-high five runs and matching a season-high by walking four batters.
He worked his way in and out of trouble early, but after stranding six runners on base in the previous three innings Wisconsin knocked Deason out of the game in a four-run fifth inning.
Back-to-back doubles by Yeison Coca and David Fry opened the inning, with a gap-splitting double by Fry breaking a 1-1 deadlock and sending Wisconsin on its way to evening the four-game series between the teams at one win apiece.
Jesus Lujano walked and Connor McVey was struck by a pitch to load the bases before Chad McClanahan drove a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fry and ending the start for Deason (3-2).
The Timber Rattlers opened a 5-1 lead before the inning ended, extending its margin on a two-run triple by Je’Von Ward off of reliever Riley Cabral.
Wisconsin didn’t stop there.
A leadoff single by Brice Turang, the Brewers’ top pick in the 2018 draft, and the fifth walk of the night given up by Bandits pitchers opened what developed into a three-run sixth.
Antonio Pinero drove home the first run with a single to right and after an Austin Dennis throwing error on the play brought home a second run, McClanahan followed with a line-hugging RBI single to right.
Quad-Cities cut the Wisconsin lead to 8-4 by tagging reliever Robbie Hitt for three runs on four hits in the bottom of the eighth.
Jeremy Pena finished off a three-hit game when he drove home a run with a two-out single that was followed by a two-run double by Cesar Salazar.
The late surge, which included a solo homer in the ninth by Gabriel Garcia, came in a game which saw the teams traded early runs, with the River Bandits taking a lead in the bottom of the first inning and Wisconsin tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second.
Quad-Cities took its only lead of the game when Salazar drove a sacrifice fly to center to score Ruben Castro in the bottom of the opening inning of play.
Castro walked before advancing to third when Pena collected the first of his hits, sending a ball through the right side of the infield to position Quad-Cities for a short-lived 1-0 advantage.
Garcia evened the score in the next half inning, scoring McVey with a two-out double.
Ross Adolph collected the only other hit the River Bandits mustered in the game’s first seven innings and it came against a former teammate.
Wisconsin starter Adam Hill and Adolph were both 2018 draft selections of the Mets and teammates at short-season Brooklyn in the New York-Penn League.
Both Hill, a fourth-round pick, and Adolph, a 12th-round selection, were traded on the same weekend in January with Hill going to the Brewers and Adolph to the Astros.
Hill (5-3) struck out six and walked one batter in a seven-inning start.