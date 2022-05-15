Rattlers' lefty quiets Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits went quietly Sunday.

Wisconsin pitcher Brandon Knarr didn’t give them much of a choice.

The Timber Rattlers left-hander scattered three hits over seven innings and struck out 10 River Bandits while walking just one to finish off the six-game series between the teams at Modern Woodmen Park the same way he started it — with a win.

Knarr picked up the victory for the third time in as many starts against Quad Cities this season in Wisconsin’s 4-1 Midwest League win.

“He’s been tough on us so far,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “He’s got good off-speed stuff that really kept us off balance and he spotted his fastball well. He had it all working.’’

Designated hitter Kale Emshoff collected two of the five hits Quad Cities mustered in the game, driving a double to right with one out in the fourth inning and opening the seventh with a single to left-center field.

He said he saw one fastball during his three at-bats against Knarr.

“When you see a guy a couple of times in a few games like that, the ball usually starts to slow down a bit as you see it coming to the plate,’’ Emshoff said. “If it doesn’t, you just need to catch your breath, relax and get ready for your next chance against him.’’

Knarr worked quickly as he moved to 5-1 on the season with the longest start of his career, finishing one strikeout shy of a career high.

He faced the minimum in four of his seven innings and dealt with runners in scoring position just twice, after Emshoff doubled in the fourth and in the first inning Diego Hernandez singled and Herard Gonzalez walked before both advanced on an Emshoff groundout.

A two-run home run by Joe Gray Jr. in the third gave Wisconsin all of the offense it would need to win for the 10th time in 12 games this season against Quad Cities.

The Timber Rattlers pushed across single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before the River Bandits’ Yohanse Morel limited Wisconsin to one hit over three shutout innings out of the bullpen.

“Coming off a rough game, he threw outstanding,’’ Conrad said. “He was really pounding the zone and pitching with confidence.’’

Leadoff Tyler Black collected three of the Timber Rattlers’ nine hits, work that included four doubles in addition to Gray’s fourth home run of the season.

Quad Cities scored its lone run in the bottom of the eighth inning, loading the bases with no outs on a Peyton Wilson single.

Emshoff drew a two-out walk to help the River Bandits avoid being shutout for just the second time in 33 games, but Juan Carlos Negret struck out to end a 1-for-8 day at the plate for Quad Cities with runners in scoring position.

“We fought back. I like how we battled, but to load the bases, just get one run and leave them loaded in the eighth, we’ve got to get beyond that,’’ Conrad said.

“That was a great opportunity to get ourselves back in the game that we didn’t take advantage of. We have to keep working on that.’’

As Quad Cities (12-21) prepares to open a two-week road trip with a six-game series starting Tuesday at Dayton, Emshoff believes that will happen.

“There’s still a lot of baseball left,’’ he said.

