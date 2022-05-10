Rattlers rough up Bandits' pitching

It took an infielder to end a struggle-filled night for Quad Cities River Bandits pitchers Tuesday night.

With the bases loaded and one run already in during the top of the ninth inning, infielder Morgan McCullough was brought in to record the final out of a 17-4 Midwest League loss to Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.

McCullough got Carlos Rodriguez to fly out to left to bring a merciful end to the lopsided game.

"He came in and did a good job. I hope we’re never in a position to have to use him again," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

There was no such thing as an easy out Tuesday night for the other four pitchers Quad Cities sent to the mound in the series opener as Wisconsin scored runs in eight innings.

The Timber Rattlers clubbed four home runs among a collection of eight extra-base hits that were among the 16 they recorded in addition to benefiting from 13 walks.

"It seemed like they were hitting everything we left up, and throw in 13 walks, that’s going to get you to 17 runs," Conrad said. "It was a tough, tough night on the mound and they made the most of it."

Conrad wasn’t around for the finish, ejected for offering his opinion on balls and strikes during the eighth inning.

That came after the Timber Rattlers had batted around for the second time in the game, sending a dozen batters to the plate in a six-run seventh inning which extended a 9-4 lead.

But, the struggles for Quad Cities started early.

Wisconsin took advantage of six walks issued during a 3.1-inning start by the River Bandits’ Tyson Guerrero on its way to opening a 9-1 lead midway through the fifth inning.

A five-run fourth broke open a 3-1 game for the Timber Rattlers, three scoring off of reliever Emilio Marquez on Tyler Black’s first home run of the season.

The homer was the third of four hit by Wisconsin in the game.

The other three were all solo shots, one by Ethan Murray in the second, one by Joe Gray Jr. in the third and the last by Tristan Peters with one out in the top of the fifth.

Wisconsin opened its sixth-run seven with a double by Gray and a triple by Darrien Miller but used three walks and a pair of singles to expand its lead to 15-4.

Tyler Gentry and Kale Emshoff led the River Bandits at the plate.

Gentry singled in each of first three at-bats, half of Quad Cities’ hit total for the game, while Emshoff drove in three runs, the first on a sacrifice fly that trimmed the Wisconsin lead to 2-1 in bottom of the second.

After Gentry singled home a run in the fifth, Emshoff belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

"It was good to see Kale have the kind of day he had and Gentry, he’s been swinging the bat well for us all year," Conrad said. "Gentry had a nice two-out RBI which is what we’re looking to see more of."

Emshoff’s blast to left, his fourth homer of the season, cut the Timber Rattlers lead to 9-4 before Wisconsin put together its six-run seventh.

