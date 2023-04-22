A biting wind chill wasn’t the only thing that made it a challenge to hit Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Wisconsin’s Tyler Woessner added to the task the Quad Cities River Bandits faced.

The right hander earned his third win in as many decisions this season by limiting Quad Cities to one hit over six innings as the Timber Rattlers rolled to a 6-1 Midwest League victory.

“He was in the zone, filling it up with strikes and he has some good stuff, had a good change-up against lefties and I felt like he used his fastball well along with the change-up and that combination gave us problems," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

Woessner, a sixth-round pick of the Brewers in the 2022 draft out of Central Arizona College, commanded the lower half the zone from start to finish as well.

“Put that all together along with a night when it’s going to be tough to hit anyway and it was a chore," Conrad said.

Quad Cities collected just two singles in the game off of Woessner and the two relievers who followed him, Brannon Jordan and Justin King.

Kale Emshoff had both, a two-out single to left in the second inning and a leadoff single to left off of Jordan in the eighth.

His base hit in the second drove in the River Bandits’ lone run, scoring Jack Pineda after he walked with two outs and stole second.

Quad Cities had only one other baserunner before Emshoff opened the eighth with his second hit of the night.

River Town reached on a walk with two outs in the third but was forced out at second on an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

“Pretty quiet night," Conrad said. “It was good to see Emshoff get a couple of knocks, had an RBI, but we didn’t get much else going."

Woessner worked with a lead from the first time he stepped on the mound.

The Timber Rattlers tagged Quad Cities starter Chandler Champlain for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.

Joe Gray Jr. brought the first run home, doubling off the fence in left field to score Eduardo Garcia after he reached on a one-out walk.

After advancing on a wild pitch, Gray scored on an Alex Hall single.

The River Bandits sliced the Timber Rattlers lead in half in the second but that was as close as Woessner would allow Quad Cities to get.

He retired the River Bandits in order in the final three innings of his six-inning start.

Wisconsin extended its lead to 3-1 when Joe Acosta opened the fifth with a double and scored on a groundout by Eric Brown Jr.

The Timber Rattlers than blew the open with three unearned runs in a seventh inning that included a two-run double single by Gray.

Wisconsin totaled eight hits, but collected at least one in six innings.

Champlain scattered four hits over 5.2 innings, but took the loss, while Anthony Simonelli worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Marlin Wilis left a runner in scoring position in the ninth in two shutout innings of relief work to complete the game.