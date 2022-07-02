Rehab stint benefits Haake, Bandits

With each start, with each day, Zach Haake is moving one step closer to where he wants to be.

A key contributor on the Quad Cities River Bandits’ 2021 league championship team, the right-handed pitcher is in the midst of a rehab assignment with the Midwest League team.

Working his way back from an early-season injury toward a return to the Royals’ Northwest Arkansas affiliate in the Texas League, Haake is helping himself and helping his teammates during his current stay with Quad Cities.

"Any time our guys have a chance to be around a player who has had success at this level and has gone to higher levels, it’s a good thing," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

"Some of our players will pick his brain a little bit, others can and do learn by just watching how he goes about his business from one day to the next. Zach’s here to get himself back to the level where he needs to be, working on that every day, but he’s also making an impact on the rest of the guys in our clubhouse."

Minor-league clubs have a role in every organization helping players who have been dealing with injuries get back on top of their game.

Haake is one of two Kansas City organization pitchers who had rehab stints with the River Bandits this season, joining Triple-A pitcher Eric Skoglund in taking the mound for Quad Cities.

The River Bandits have competed against a number of players on rehab assignments this season, including six players working their way back to the major leagues.

"Those are good experiences, too," Conrad said.

But, the primary emphasis for the River Bandits staff is on helping Royals players work their way back up to their original team.

Skoglund made starts for Quad Cities last month and Haake is scheduled to make his fourth start for the River Bandits this season on Monday at Cedar Rapids.

In each of his three outings since making his first start for Quad Cities this season on June 17, Haake has made steady progress.

"That’s the main thing right now is to keep pushing forward," Haake said. "My last time out, my fastball felt as good as it has in some time. The velocity was up. The command was there. I felt like myself again and that’s a good step forward."

Haake said working with River Bandits pitching coach Steve Luebber has helped him make the incremental steps he needs to complete.

"The biggest thing has been working to command the zone with all of my pitches, and I feel like that’s starting to happen again the way it needs to and I want to make certain I’m ready when it’s time to take that next step," Haake said. "The best ability is availability and that starts with being healthy."

Conrad, who managed a South Atlantic League championship Lexington team that Haake was part of in 2019, said Haake is nearing that point.

"He’s a great guy to have in the clubhouse, and while I’d like to keep him here, I know that’s not realistic. And he’s close, he’s getting close both in the way he pitches and in his recovery between outings," Conrad said. "He’s doing what he needs to do."

Haake, who pitched in three Double-A games this season for Northwest Arkansas before being placed on the injured list on April 23, began his rehab stint by working two games for the Royals’ rookie-level team in the Arizona League.

He was reassigned to Quad Cities one day before the one-year anniversary of the combined no-hitter Haake crafted with Dante Biasi for the River Bandits last season.

The move also put him on the mound in front of a crowd again.

"When you’re pitching in Arizona in the complex league, there are no fans and it’s different," Haake said. "To get back here, the adrenaline gets flowing a bit when there is a crowd in the stands, and that’s part of the process, too."

Haake, who spent some time on the injured list last season with an oblique injury but returned to pitch for Quad Cities in the league championship series, doesn’t mind spending some time in familiar surroundings.

"I enjoyed being here last season. We won a championship with a great bunch guys, and it’s a place that’s only a couple of hours from home so my parents have been able to come to a couple of games," the Belleville, Ill., native said. "It’s been good."

After last season, Haake went to the Royals’ Instructional League camp and then was one of a handful of Kansas City prospects to pitch in the Arizona Fall League.

The latter provided Haake, a sixth-round pick of the Royals in 2018 out of Kentucky, with a welcomed competitive challenge.

"It was a very competitive situation, really good hitters who had a number of different approaches at the plate," Haake said. "It was a great experience for me, a chance to really learn and I tried to make the most of it."

He now approaches each day with the same mindset.

"The goal now is for today to be better than yesterday and for tomorrow to be better than today. If that happens, I’ll get back up to where I started the season and keep pushing forward from there," Haake said. "That’s what it’s all about."

