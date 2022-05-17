Rehabbing Votto hits, but River Bandits win

DAYTON, Ohio — Rehabbing major league all-star Joey Votto got his work in, but the Quad Cities River Bandits got the win.

Quad Cities combined for seventh runs in the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday to rally for an 8-7 Midwest League victory at Dayton in the opening game of a six-game series.

The River Bandits trailed 6-1 when Votto exited after getting one single in four at-bats for the Dragons in his first rehab appearance for Dayton since 2012.

The Cincinnati Reds’ six-time all-star filled the leadoff spot in the Dragons’ batting order and played seven innings at first base after joining Dayton following two games with Triple-A Louisville over the weekend.

Votto, a 16-year major-league veteran whose first full-season assignment in pro ball was with Dayton in 2003 and 2004, has not played in a major-league game since two days before being placed on the COVID injured list on May 3.

Tuesday, he flew out on the first pitch in a first-inning at-bat and struck out swinging two innings later on a 3-2 pitch from River Bandits starter Adrian Alcantara.

Votto singled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, then scored on a three-run home run by Elly De La Cruz during a five-run inning for Dayton.

In his final at-bat, Votto was caught looking at 3-2 offering from the Bandits’ Anthony Simonelli.

Quad Cities, which had led 1-0 after three innings on a run-scoring single by Peyton Wilson, rallied in the final two innings.

The River Bandits pulled within 6-4 midway through the eighth, using a run-scoring double by Tyler Tolbert to bring one run home before Dillan Shrum and Tolbert scored on an errant pickoff attempt.

A two-run double by Tolbert in the ninth tied the game at 6-6 before Tyler Gentry tripled and drove in Quad Cities’ go-ahead and winning runs.

The River Bandits needed the pair after Matheu Nelson homered for Dayton in the bottom of the ninth, the fifth homer of the game for the Dragons.

Allan Cerda hit solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, while De La Cruz’s three-run blast that gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead preceded a solo shot by Jose Torres in the fifth.

Simonelli and Emilio Marquez, who earned the win to improve to 4-1, limited Dayton to two hits over the final four innings.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, pitcher Rylan Kaufman was added to the River Bandits roster.

Promoted from low-A Columbia, the 12th-round selection in the 2018 draft was off to a 1-2 start with a 5.03 ERA in six appearances for the Carolina League team. A 6-foot-4 left-hander from Galveston, Texas, Kaufman had struck out 26 batters and walked 13 in 19.2 innings of work this season.

