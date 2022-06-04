Relievers excel, but Bandits' slide continues

In the midst of a six-game slide, the Quad Cities River Bandits found some relief Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities did not find an end to its ongoing Midwest League losing streak, however, as Beloit jumped out quickly to claim a 7-3 win over the River Bandits.

The work of relievers Harrison Beethe, Chase Wallace and Patrick Smith gave Quad Cities a chance to rally in the final innings, a chance denied by the bullpen work of the Sky Carp’s Tyler Eckberg and Justin Evans.

"Our bullpen was great, did everything needed to do, but their bullpen was every bit as good tonight," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said.

Beethe, coming off the developmental list and seeing his first action since April 12, worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning, Wallace rebounded from an ugly ninth inning Thursday by limiting Beloit to one hit over two innings and Smith struck out the final two batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

"I’m proud of those guys. Beethe gave us a great inning, Wallace bounced back the way you would hope he would following a tough outing and Smitty was outstanding in the ninth," Conrad said.

"The defense behind those guys was good and when things aren’t ending the way you want, you point to things like that knowing it will eventually come together."

Sky Carp relievers didn’t allow that to happen Saturday.

Eckberg, making his first appearance for Beloit, pitched three hitless innings and Evans surrendered only an eighth-inning single to Juan Carlos Negret as Sky Carp pitchers finished off a 14-strikeout effort by recording strikeouts for eight of the game’s final nine outs.

"Beloit came in here one or two games behind us in the standings at the start of the week, but their record isn’t reflective of what we’ve seen," Conrad said. "All week it’s been good pitching, timely hitting and solid defense."

For the fifth straight game, Quad Cities found itself playing from behind.

The Sky Carp scored three runs in the second inning and extended their lead to 5-0 an inning later when Ymanol Marinez swatted a two-run home run to right center.

The hit was one of eight allowed over a four-inning start by Rylan Kaufman, who struck out six and walked two batters before exiting a 6-3 game.

Beloit scored its first three runs with two outs in the top of the second inning.

Marcus Chiu slipped a two-out single through the left side of the field to bring the Sky Carp’s first run across. The second two scored as Nasim Nunez singled and advanced on a throwing error.

After Marinez hit his seventh homer of the season, the River Bandits put together a three-run inning of their own.

Tyler Gentry brought in the River Bandits’ first run home, scoring Tyler Tolbert after he reached on a leadoff single in the bottom of the third.

Tolbert stole his 25th base in as many attempts this season, took third on a wild pitch and came home when Gentry drove a base hit to the hole behind second base.

Luca Tresh followed with a two-run home run to right which briefly cut the River Bandits’ deficit to 5-3.

"We got ourselves back into it," Conrad said. "We couldn’t push through and their bullpen had a lot to do with that."

The Sky Carp added a run to their lead in a fourth inning which opened with a homer to right by Cody Morissette, who collected an additional RBI with a single in the sixth.

