After getting a taste of Midwest League competition last season, returning players on the Quad-Cities roster look to build off of those experiences.
Nine of the 25 River Bandits who open a 140-game schedule today with a 6 p.m. game at Burlington took the field for Quad-Cities a year ago and are being counted on to help lead a team which is expected to send the season-opening tandem of Nivaldo Rodriguez and Shawn Dubin to the mound against the Bees.
"They’re the guys who have been through this before. They know what the league is about and what it takes to compete at this level," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. "They’re here to not only continue their own development but to help lead our team and the guys moving up to this level for the first time."
Some of the returning players saw considerable time for Quad-Cities as it built its 81-61 record a year ago.
Outfielder Jonathan Lacroix and infielders David Hensley and Scott Schreiber participated in more than 60 games for the River Bandits last season, the latter two joining the team following the June draft.
Outfielder Marty Costes was in the lineup 49 times last season, while two late-season roster additions, infielder Trey Dawson and catcher Cesar Salazar, began their careers at short-season Tri-City before joining Quad-Cities in August.
"Any experience you have in this game helps," said Costes, selected by Houston from Maryland in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft. "I definitely learned a lot being here last year and seeing what the pitching is all about at this level. The talent I see on this team now, we can compete."
That includes three returning pitchers.
Luis Garcia built a 7-2 record for the River Bandits while starting in 10 of his 19 appearances while Humberto Castellanos and Willy Collado both came out of the Quad-Cities bullpen more than 20 times.
Costes spent the offseason in his hometown of Baltimore concentrating on fundamentals.
"Developing the consistency in my game from one day to the next, that’s big, and the basics is what I emphasized to get ready for this season, all the little things," said Costes, who hit .223 for Quad-Cities last season.
Hensley, in his hometown of San Diego, and Schreiber in his native Appleton, Wisconsin, invested in improving their games as well.
Working with a personal trainer, Hensley gained strength and spent time concentrating on hitting after batting .209 over 63 games in 2018.
"Coming in out of the draft, I learned a lot last year, and I tried to take that and build on it in the offseason," Hensley said. "I wanted to come in this year ready to compete and be ready for a full season."
A ninth-round pick in 2018 out of Nebraska, Schreiber returns with a better understanding of how the day-to-day work in professional baseball differs from the collegiate level.
"I learned a lot last year about the lifestyle you have to lead if you want to be successful over the long haul, the way you have to adjust to grinding on a daily basis and I’m better prepared for that now," said Schreiber, who hit .219 over 60 games last season for the River Bandits.
"The experience I gained here last summer and what I learned from that experience, that’s going to help me now. I’m counting on that."