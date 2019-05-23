Tonight's return of Quad-Cities River Bandits baseball to Modern Woodmen Park will give fans a chance to help their neighbors.
The Midwest League team is partnering with the Genesis Foundation to help Quad-Cities flood relief efforts throughout a seven-game homestand that begins with a 6:35 p.m. game against Wisconsin.
The team will collect donations at each home game during the upcoming week, money that will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Genesis Foundation.
"There are a lot of people in the Quad-Cities who have been impacted by the flooding, and we will do what we can to help in any way we can," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
"We’re thankful for the support we’ve received and the opportunity to have our team playing games at home now. We know there are others who have been impacted to an even greater degree."
Crews have spent this week cleaning the stadium and preparing the field, which remained free of water despite record-setting Mississippi River flooding that ringed the facility.
The River Bandits have played 40 of their first 43 games on the road, and with the river still out of its banks, flood protection remains in place as Quad-Cities begins what has become its first extended string of home games this season.
Fans will enter the stadium this weekend over an elevated blacktop path, which matches the elevation of recently-raised railroad tracks adjacent to the stadium.
The Florian Keen Parking Lot to the north of the stadium off of River Drive, now accessed at the intersection of Western Avenue and River Drive, will be open for fans attending games.
The parking lot to the west of Modern Woodmen Park will not be accessible from Gaines Street until a new railroad crossing is constructed, something that could remain an issue for an extended period of time.
Access to that lot initially will be available once a temporary rail crossing is built on Marquette Street, where work remained ongoing this week.
Flooding in the area behind the stadium’s outfield berm has also delayed installation of gondolas on the stadium’s signature amusement ride, a Ferris wheel, and has pushed back timing for construction of a new high-definition video board beyond the left-field wall and a ribbon board in right field.
"Until it dries off enough that we can get a lift over the ground behind the stadium, that is where we will be," Heller said.
With a Memorial Day weekend re-opening of Modern Woodmen Park, the River Bandits are offering free admission for active military members and their families for every home game during the homestand that begins tonight.
There have been several adjustments to the weekend promotional schedule.
Postgame fireworks and a pennant giveaway are planned for tonight, the team will hand out 1,000 Joe Mauer bobbleheads as scheduled on Saturday, host a helicopter toy drop following Sunday’s 1:15 p.m. game and offer discounted tickets on Modern Woodmen Half-Price Night for Monday’s 5:15 p.m. game.