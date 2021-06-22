River Bandits' 7-game win streak snapped

BELOIT, Wis. – Fresh off of their first sweep of the season, the Quad Cities River Bandits saw their season-best seven-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field.
The hosting Snappers scored single runs in four straight innings and had built a big enough lead to hold off a late Bandits rally.
Nick Loftin eventually got QC (27-14) on the board in the top of the sixth with a two-bagger to left field that scored Jerison Guzman to cut the Snappers’ lead to 4-1.
Vinnie Pasquantino’s RBI single and an error gave the Bandits another run as they cut the margin to 4-2. A few pitches later, a passed ball allowed Pasquantino to score to make it a one-run game.
However, Beloit’s Justin Evans entered the game in the ninth and earned his second save of the year by stranding the tying run with a strikeout of John Rave to end the game and move Beloit to 22-21.
In his second 2021 start against Beloit, Asa Lacy pitched four innings, allowing six hit and three runs (all earned) as he was saddled with the loss to drop to 1-4.
Zerpa promoted: Quad Cities made a pair of roster moves prior to Tuesday's series opener, including the promotion of pitcher Angel Zerpa to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.
Placed by the Royals on their 40-man roster in November, the 6-foot lefthander was 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight starts for the River Bandits. He struck out a team-high 53 batters and walked eight in 41.2 innings of work.
Zerpa is the third River Bandits pitcher to be promoted to Northwest Arkansas, following Nolan Watson and Drew Parrish.
He will be replaced in the QC rotation by Noah Murdock, who is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Beloit.
QC also activated outfielder John Rave from the 7-day injured list Tuesday. Rave is batting .147 through 10 games this season.
Haake honored: River Bandits pitcher Zach Haake was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the High A Central League.
Haake teamed up with Dante Biasi to record the first nine-inning no-hitter thrown by a Quad Cities pitcher at home since Dennis Ribant pitched a perfect game on July 2, 1961 during a Friday win over Wisconsin.
In six innings of hitless baseball, Haake struck out four batters and walked two.