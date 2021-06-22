River Bandits' 7-game win streak snapped

BELOIT, Wis. – Fresh off of their first sweep of the season, the Quad Cities River Bandits saw their season-best seven-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field.

The hosting Snappers scored single runs in four straight innings and had built a big enough lead to hold off a late Bandits rally.

Nick Loftin eventually got QC (27-14) on the board in the top of the sixth with a two-bagger to left field that scored Jerison Guzman to cut the Snappers’ lead to 4-1.

Vinnie Pasquantino’s RBI single and an error gave the Bandits another run as they cut the margin to 4-2. A few pitches later, a passed ball allowed Pasquantino to score to make it a one-run game.

However, Beloit’s Justin Evans entered the game in the ninth and earned his second save of the year by stranding the tying run with a strikeout of John Rave to end the game and move Beloit to 22-21.

In his second 2021 start against Beloit, Asa Lacy pitched four innings, allowing six hit and three runs (all earned) as he was saddled with the loss to drop to 1-4.