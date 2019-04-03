STADIUM: Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport (7,140 capacity), LF 343, CF 400, RF 318
2018 RECORD: 81-61, 40-30 first half (first, West), 41-29 second half (second), lost to Peoria 2-0 in MWL West semifinals
GENERAL MANAGER: Jacqueline Holm
2019 FIELD STAFF: Manager, Ray Hernandez; pitching coach, Erick Abreu; hitting coach, Rafael Pena; development coach, Denton McNamee; athletic trainer, Alana Ranucci; strength and conditioning coordinator, Zach Reding
2019 ROSTER
PITCHERS;HT;TH;Hometown
Humberto Castellanos;5-11;R;Tepatitlan de Morelos, MX
Willy Collado;6-2;R;Altamira, DR
Brett Conine;6-3;R;Orange, CA
Devin Conn;5-11;R;Plantation, FL
Brett Daniels;6-0;R;Fuquay-Varina, NC
Cody Deason;6-4;R;Ojai, CA
Shawn Dubin;6-1;R;Allegany, NY
R.J. Freure;6-1;R;Burlington, ONT, CA
Luis Garcia;6-1;R;Bolivar, VZ
Austin Hansen;6-0;R;Lenexa, KS
Mark Moclair;6-2;R;Newport News, VA
Nivaldo Rodriguez;6-1;R;Naguanagua, VZ
Matt Ruppenthal;6-4;R;Bloomfield Hills, MI
CATCHERS;B/T;Hometown
Oscar Campos;R/R;Maturin, VZ
Alex Holderbach;R/R;Fairfield, OH
Cesar Salazar;L/R;Hermosillo, Sonora, MX
INFIELDERS;B/T;Hometown
Trey Dawson;R/R;Charleston, WV
David Hensley;R/R;San Diego, CA
Jeremy Pena;R/R;Santo Domingo, DR
Scott Schreiber;R/R;Appleton, WI
Enmanuel Valdez;L/R;San Juan de la Maguana, DR
OUTFIELDERS;B/T;Hometown
Ross Adolph;L/R;Findlay, Ohio
Marty Costes;R/R;Baltimore, MD
Jonathan Lacroix;L/R;Montreal, QU, CA
Andy Pineda;L/R;Azua, DR
2019 SCHEDULE
April: 4-5, Burlington (moved to Burlington); 6-7, at Burlington; 8-11, at Clinton; 12, vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee; 13-14, at Wisconsin; 15-17, Cedar Rapids; 18-20, Kane County; 22-24, at Peoria; 25-28, Clinton; 30, at Lake County
May: 1-2, at Lake County; 3-5, at Fort Wayne; 6-8, Lansing; 9-11, Great Lakes; 13-15, at Cedar Rapids; 16-19, at Peoria; 20-23, at Kane County; 24-27, Wisconsin; 28-30, Beloit; 31, at Burlington
June: 1-2, at Burlington; 4-6, Peoria; 7-10, Kane County; 11-13, at Beloit; 14-16, Wisconsin; 18, Midwest League All-Star Game at South Bend; 20-23, at Beloit; 25-26, at Burlington; 27-28 Burlington; 29-30, at Clinton
July: 1, at Clinton; 2-3, at Wisconsin; 4-5, Beloit; 6-8, Cedar Rapids; 10-12, at West Michigan; 13-15, at South Bend; 17-19, Dayton; 20-22, Bowling Green; 24-26, Peoria; 27-29, at Beloit; 30-31, Burlington
August: 1-2, at Burlington; 3-6, at Kane County; 7-9, Clinton; 10-12, at Wisconsin; 14-16, Beloit; 17-20, Cedar Rapids; 21-23, at Peoria; 24-27, Kane County; 28-30, at Cedar Rapids; 31, Wisconsin
September: 1-2, Wisconsin
Home game times: Monday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:15 p.m. (April 28, May 26, June 16, Sept. 1); 5:15 (June 9, July 7, July 21, Aug. 18, Aug. 25). Exceptions: April 11, May 7-8, 11 a.m.; July 22, Sept. 7, 1:15 p.m,; April 20, 27, 4:30 p.m.; May 27, 5:15 p.m.
Tickets:riverbandits.com; club box seats, $16; lower box, $14; upper box, $12; bleacher, $9; Modern Woodmen berm, $7; $1 discount for pre-ordered tickets, seniors age 65 and over, youths ages 4-12 and active military
