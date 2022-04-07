 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE

River Bandits at a glance

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

RIVER BANDITS AT A GLANCE

LEAGUE: Midwest League

DIVISION: West, including Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), South Bend Cubs (Cubs), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers)

STADIUM: Modern Woodmen Park, Gaines Street and River Drive, Davenport

2022 ROSTER

COACHING STAFF

Manager: Brooks Conrad; Pitching coach: Steve Luebber; Hitting coach: Andy LaRoche; Bench coach: Eddie Rodriguez; Assistant hitting coach: David Noworyta; Assistant coach: Kevin Kuntz; Athletic trainer: Brad Grouleau; Strength and conditioning coach: Joey Manana; Coordinator of clubhouse operations: Matt Resar

PITCHERS

Adrian Alcantara, RHP, 6-1, 178, Santo Domingo, D.R.; Harrison Beethe, RHP, 6-5, 220, Fort Worth, Texas; Christian Chamberlain, LHP, 5-10, 175, Grand Junction, Colo.; Mitch Ellis, RHP, 6-3, 200, Bundoora, Australia; Tyson Guerrero, LHP, 6-1, 188, Centralia, Wash.; Kasey Kalich, RHP, 6-3, 220, Victoria, Texas; Emilio Marquez, LHP, 5-8, 170, Bolivar, Venezuela; Caden Monke, LHP, 6-3, 270, Mount Olive, Ill.; Yohanse Morel, RHP, 6-0, 170, Samana, D.R.; Noah Murdock, RHP, 6-8, 205, Richmond, Va.; Charlie Neuweiler, RHP, 6-1, 205, Queens, N.Y.; Anderson Paulino, RHP, 6-2, 200, Sabana Grande de Palenque, D.R.; Walter Pennington, LHP, 6-2, 205, Englewood, Colo.; Ruben Ramirez, RHP, 6-0, 190, Juncos, P.R.; Anthony Simonelli, RHP, 6-2, 200, Winchester, Va.; Patrick Smith, LHP, 6-2, 215, Elk Grove Village, Ill.

CATCHERS

Kale Emshoff, 6-2, 225, Robstown, Texas; Saul Garza, 6-3, 225, McAllen, Texas; Kyle Hayes, 6-2, 190, Vienna, Va.; Luca Tresh, 6-0, 193, Clearwater, Fla.

INFIELDERS

Herard Gonzalez, 5-11, 167, Villa Vasquez, D.R.; Morgan McCullough, 5-9, 180, Seattle; Dillan Shrum, 6-0, 200, La Mesa, Calif.; Tyler Tolbert, 6-0, 165, Birmingham, Ala.; Cam Williams, 6-2, 195, Tampa, Fla.; Peyton Wilson, 5-9, 180, Hoover, Ala.

OUTFIELDERS

Parker Bates, 6-1, 205, Tyler, Texas; Burle Dixon, 6-5, 190, Sacramento, Calif.; Tyler Gentry, 6-2, 210, Memphis, Tenn.; Juan Carlos Negret, 6-1, 190, La Habana, Cuba

2022 SCHEDULE

APRIL: 8-10, at South Bend; 12-17, Cedar Rapids; 19-24, at Wisconsin; 26-30, South Bend

MAY: 1, South Bend; 3-8, at Cedar Rapids; 10-15, Wisconsin; 17-22, at Dayton; 24-29, at Fort Wayne; 31, Beloit

JUNE: 1-5, Beloit; 7-12, at Peoria; 14-19, South Bend; 21-26, at Wisconsin; 28-30, Peoria

JULY: 1-3, Peoria; 4, at Cedar Rapids; 6-10, at Cedar Rapids; 12-17, Great Lakes; 22-24, at South Bend; 26-31, at Beloit

AUGUST: 2-7, Wisconsin; 9-14, Cedar Rapids; 16-21, at Peoria; 23-38, Dayton; 30-31, at Beloit

SEPTEMBER: 1-4, at Beloit; 6-11, Peoria

Home game times: Tuesday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. Exception: July 3, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $8-$20, available at the Modern Woodmen Park box office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and game days, at riverbandits.com or by calling (563) 333-2737.

Bandits join baseball's 'Copa' craze

Bandits join baseball's 'Copa' craze

Celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Quad-Cities, the River Bandits will become the “Bandidos del Rio’’ for each of the team’s 11 Wednesday home games.

