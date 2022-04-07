RIVER BANDITS AT A GLANCE
LEAGUE: Midwest League
DIVISION: West, including Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), South Bend Cubs (Cubs), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers)
STADIUM: Modern Woodmen Park, Gaines Street and River Drive, Davenport
2022 ROSTER
COACHING STAFF
Manager: Brooks Conrad; Pitching coach: Steve Luebber; Hitting coach: Andy LaRoche; Bench coach: Eddie Rodriguez; Assistant hitting coach: David Noworyta; Assistant coach: Kevin Kuntz; Athletic trainer: Brad Grouleau; Strength and conditioning coach: Joey Manana; Coordinator of clubhouse operations: Matt Resar
PITCHERS
Adrian Alcantara, RHP, 6-1, 178, Santo Domingo, D.R.; Harrison Beethe, RHP, 6-5, 220, Fort Worth, Texas; Christian Chamberlain, LHP, 5-10, 175, Grand Junction, Colo.; Mitch Ellis, RHP, 6-3, 200, Bundoora, Australia; Tyson Guerrero, LHP, 6-1, 188, Centralia, Wash.; Kasey Kalich, RHP, 6-3, 220, Victoria, Texas; Emilio Marquez, LHP, 5-8, 170, Bolivar, Venezuela; Caden Monke, LHP, 6-3, 270, Mount Olive, Ill.; Yohanse Morel, RHP, 6-0, 170, Samana, D.R.; Noah Murdock, RHP, 6-8, 205, Richmond, Va.; Charlie Neuweiler, RHP, 6-1, 205, Queens, N.Y.; Anderson Paulino, RHP, 6-2, 200, Sabana Grande de Palenque, D.R.; Walter Pennington, LHP, 6-2, 205, Englewood, Colo.; Ruben Ramirez, RHP, 6-0, 190, Juncos, P.R.; Anthony Simonelli, RHP, 6-2, 200, Winchester, Va.; Patrick Smith, LHP, 6-2, 215, Elk Grove Village, Ill.
CATCHERS
Kale Emshoff, 6-2, 225, Robstown, Texas; Saul Garza, 6-3, 225, McAllen, Texas; Kyle Hayes, 6-2, 190, Vienna, Va.; Luca Tresh, 6-0, 193, Clearwater, Fla.
INFIELDERS
Herard Gonzalez, 5-11, 167, Villa Vasquez, D.R.; Morgan McCullough, 5-9, 180, Seattle; Dillan Shrum, 6-0, 200, La Mesa, Calif.; Tyler Tolbert, 6-0, 165, Birmingham, Ala.; Cam Williams, 6-2, 195, Tampa, Fla.; Peyton Wilson, 5-9, 180, Hoover, Ala.
OUTFIELDERS
Parker Bates, 6-1, 205, Tyler, Texas; Burle Dixon, 6-5, 190, Sacramento, Calif.; Tyler Gentry, 6-2, 210, Memphis, Tenn.; Juan Carlos Negret, 6-1, 190, La Habana, Cuba
2022 SCHEDULE
APRIL: 8-10, at South Bend; 12-17, Cedar Rapids; 19-24, at Wisconsin; 26-30, South Bend
MAY: 1, South Bend; 3-8, at Cedar Rapids; 10-15, Wisconsin; 17-22, at Dayton; 24-29, at Fort Wayne; 31, Beloit
JUNE: 1-5, Beloit; 7-12, at Peoria; 14-19, South Bend; 21-26, at Wisconsin; 28-30, Peoria
JULY: 1-3, Peoria; 4, at Cedar Rapids; 6-10, at Cedar Rapids; 12-17, Great Lakes; 22-24, at South Bend; 26-31, at Beloit
AUGUST: 2-7, Wisconsin; 9-14, Cedar Rapids; 16-21, at Peoria; 23-38, Dayton; 30-31, at Beloit
SEPTEMBER: 1-4, at Beloit; 6-11, Peoria
Home game times: Tuesday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. Exception: July 3, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $8-$20, available at the Modern Woodmen Park box office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and game days, at riverbandits.com or by calling (563) 333-2737.