RIVER BANDITS AT A GLANCE
ROSTER
Quad Cities River Bandits 2023 opening day roster, including heights, weights and hometown:
Pitchers: RHP Wander Arias, 6-4, 230, Sabana Grande de Palenque, D.R.; RHP Luinder Avila, 6-3, 170, Caracas, Venezuela; RHP Mason Barnett, 6-0, 218, Kennesaw, Ga.; RHP Luis Barroso, 6-,3 165, David, Panama; LHP Noah Cameron, 6-3, 220, St. Joseph, Mo.; RHP Eric Carntola, 6-5, 225, Montreal, Canada; RHP Chandler Champlaign, 6-4, 235, Mission Viejo, Calif.; RHP William Fleming, 6-6, 220, Asheville, N.C.; LHP Tyson Guerrero, 6-1, 188, Chehalis, Wash.; LHP Parker Harm, 6-2, 200, Mandan, N.D.; RHP Brandon Johnson, 6-0, 195, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; LHP Emilio Marquez, 5-8, 170, Upata, Venezuela; LHP Caden Monke, 6-3, 170, Mt. Olive, Ill.; RHP Anderson Paulino, 6-2, 200, Sabana Grande de Palenque, D.R.; RHP Anthony Simonelli, 6-2, 200, Winchester, Va.; LHP Martin Willis, 6-4, 195, Powder Springs, Ga.
People are also reading…
Catchers: Jack Alexander, 6-0, 200, Tampa; Kale Emshoff, 6-2, 225, Robstown, Texas; Carter Jensen, 6-1, 210, Kansas City, Mo.
Infielders: Herard Gonzalez, 5-11, 167, Villa Vasquez, D.R.; Shervyn Newton, 6-4, 209, Tilburg, Netherlands; Jack Pineda, 5-11, 185, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Enrique Valdez, 6-0, 158, San Pedro de Macoris, D.R.; Javier Vaz, 5-9, 165, Huntsville, Ala.; Cayden Wallace, 6-1, 205, Little Rock, Ark.
Outfielders: Darryl Collins, 6-,2 185, Spijkenisse, Netherlands; Gavin Cross, 6-3, 215, Bristol, Tenn.; Juan Carlos Negret, 6-1, 190, La Habana, Cuba; River Town, 6-0, 185, Zachary, La.
Disabled list: LHP A.J. Block, 6-5, 220, Salt Lake City; RHP Mitch Ellis, 6-3, 200, Bundoora, Australia; LHP Rylan Kaufman, 6-4, 190, Galveston, Texas; RHP Adam Lukas, 6-4, 225, Janesville, Wis.
Development list: LHP Ben Wereski, 6-2, 215, Orchard Park, N.Y.; C Kyle Hayes, 6-2, 205, Falls Church, Va.; IF Paxton Wallace, 6-1, 215, Little Rock Ark.
Coaching staff: Manager, Brooks Conrad; Pitching coach, Derrick Lewis; Hitting coach, Ryan Powers; Bench coach, Chris Nelson; Strength and conditioning coach, Joe Peduila; Athletic trainer, Brad Groleau; Coordinator of clubhouse operations, Matt Resar
2023 SCHEDULE
April: 6-8, South Bend; 11-16, at Cedar Rapids; 18-23, Wisconsin; 25-30, at Lansing
May: 2-7, at Great Lakes; 9-14, Cedar Rapids; 16-21, at Wisconsin; 23-28, Beloit; 30-31, at Lake County
June: 1-4, at Lake County; 6-11, Fort Wayne; 13-18, at Beloit; 20-25, Peoria; 28-30, Wisconsin
July: 1-3, Wisconsin; 4-9, at Cedar Rapids; 14-16, South Bend; 18-23, at Beloit; 25-30, Lansing
August: 1-6, at Peoria; 8-13, Cedar Rapids; 15-20, Beloit; 22-27, at Peoria; 29-31, Peoria
September: 1-3, Peoria; 5-10, at South Bend
Home game times: Tuesday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.. Exceptions: July 2, 6:30 p.m.; July 3, 5 p.m.; Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: riverbandits.com, Modern Woodmen Park box office, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., plus weekend game days