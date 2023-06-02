EASTLAKE, Ohio — It didn’t take long for the Quad Cities River Bandits to break out of a one-game offensive slump

The Bandits busted out 16 hits and eight runs in the first two innings to clip the Lake County Captains 12-7 on Friday night at Classic Park

Five of the 16 total hits went for extra bases and Juan Carlos Negret drove in five runs to help Quad Cities win the second game of the six-game series.

Negret ripped a three-run home run in the top of the first that capped the frame that started with a Gavin Cross RBI single.

Then in the second, Paxton Wallace, Jack Pineda, Javier Vaz and Cayden Wallace all notched RBIs. Paxton Wallace and Vaz reached on extra bases and Cayden Wallace hit a sacrifice fly.

Three more runs for the Bandits crossed home in the top of the fourth. Carter Jensen roped an RBI single and Negret stayed hot with a two-run double.

Lake County attempted a rally with a solo home run in the second and two in the third. Dayan Frias belted a three-run homer in the seventh, his second of the season, to make it a five-run deficit.

The Captains cut the margin to four on an eighth inning solo home run off the bat of Junior Sanquintin. They couldn’t complete the comeback as they went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth.

Quad Cities added to the lead with an RBI single by Gavin Cross, who registered three hits in its lineup. Six others recorded multiple hits.

Chandler Champlain shared his fifth win of the season after throwing five-plus innings, giving up six hits and struck out two batters for the Bandits.