CEDAR RAPIDS — Spurred by five shutout innings from Noah Cameron, the Quad Cities River Bandits finally broke into the win column Thursday night.

Cameron, Luis Barroso and Anderson Paulino combined on a four-hitter with a dozen strikeouts as Quad Cities silenced Cedar Rapids 4-1 at PG Cares Field in a Midwest League contest. It was the first victory of the season for the River Bandits in six outings.

Quad Cities mustered a run in the fourth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. Herard Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a run scored, and catcher Jack Alexander provided the big hit with a two-run double in the seventh.

In a game that took just 2 hours, 8 minutes to complete, the story of the night was Quad Cities' pitching.

Cameron yielded just two hits and struck out eight in five innings. Barroso worked three innings and allowed a run before Paulino struck out the side looking in the ninth to get his first save of the season.

Tanner Schoebl provided Cedar Rapids (5-1) with its only run of the game on a solo home run in the seventh.

Quad Cities immediately got that run back in the eighth. Juan Carlos Negret poked a single into right field to score Gonzalez.

The teams continue the series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.