GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- One base was not enough Wednesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

In addition to hitting a season-high five doubles, Quad Cities stole a season-best six bases on its way to a 9-5 Midwest League matinee victory over Wisconsin at Fox Cities Stadium.

A four-run sixth inning that started quietly moved the River Bandits in front for good, erasing the 3-1 lead the Timber Rattlers had opened.

A one-out walk to Jack Pineda preceded Javier Vaz reaching base when he was hit by a pitch.

Both advanced on a double steal before Cayden Wallace tied the game, bringing two runs home with a two-base hit to right.

After Gavin Cross struck out, Carter Jensen drove Wallace home with a double to right which gave Quad Cities a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

River Town then lined a single into left, scoring Jensen and giving the River Bandits a 5-3 advantage through six innings.

Quad Cities added an unearned run to its lead an inning later when Vaz reached on a fielding error by first baseman Jose Acosta, scoring Shervyn Newton.

A double by the Robert Moore scored the first of Timber Rattlers' two runs in the seventh inning, cutting the River Bandits' lead to 6-5.

Quad Cities added two runs in the eighth, the first on a throwing error following a Herard Gonzalez sacrifice bunt that scored Carter Jensen and the second a bases-loaded walk to Vaz.

Cross hit his second home run in as many games to lead off the River Bandits' ninth, giving Quad Cities its winning margin and completing a 13-hit game.

Darryl Collins, who drove home the River Bandits' first run with a first-inning single, and Jensen led Quad Cities with three hits apiece.

Luinder Avila moved to 3-1 with a six-inning start, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out four Timber Rattlers.