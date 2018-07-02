BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits managed only one single against three Beloit pitchers Monday night.
Fortunately, they also rapped out six doubles.
A pair of those two-base hits helped them build a solid lead and the one single, by Colton Shaver, drove in an insurance run in the eighth inning, allowing the Bandits to collect a 4-2 victory over the Snappers.
Quad-Cities scored a run in the second inning on an error and back-to-back RBI doubles by Shaver and Scott Schreiber made it 3-0 in the fourth. Beloit closed to within 3-2 on two run-scoring doubles of its own in the bottom of the inning, by Austin Beck and Jesus Lopez.
But Cesar Rosado held the Snappers scoreless over the final four innings to register his second save of the season. Leovanny Rodriguez worked the first five innings to get the win, pushing his record to 3-1.
Clinton 8, Kane County 7: Sam Delaplane struck out Luis Silverio for the final out in the ninth inning to help preserve a wild win on the road for the LumberKings.
Clinton scored half its runs without removing the bat from its shoulder. It scored three runs in the fifth inning on bases-loaded walks by Ariel Sandoval and Eugene Helder and a hit batsman by Jack Larsen. Larsen then walked with the bases loaded again to force in a run in the seventh ahead of a two-run single by Keegan McGovern.
When Larsen clubbed a solo home run in the top of the ninth, the LumberKings held an 8-5 lead.
An RBI single by Ernie De La Trinidad and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Grotjohn in the bottom of the ninth made it a one-run game before Delaplane got the final out for his fifth save.