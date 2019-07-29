Beloit 11, Quad-Cities 3: The Beloit Snappers opened a commanding lead with a six-run third inning and cruised to their third straight win to close out a series with the River Bandits on Monday night in Beloit, Wis.
Bandits starter Matt Ruppenthal was tagged for seven earned runs on six hits in 2.2 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season. Luis De Paula came on next and allowed four runs in 3.1 innings as the Snappers racked up 12 total hits in the game.
Skyler Weber doubled, homered and drove in four runs for the Snappers (41-63).
Q-C (62-40) didn't get on the board until an error in the eighth allowed Trey Dawson to score. In the ninth, David Hensley and Dawson added RBI base hits.
The Bandits host Burlington on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.
Clinton 9, Cedar Rapids 7: Peyton Burdick and J.D. Osborne drove in two runs apiece to lift the LumberKings to a series-clinching victory over the Kernels on Monday.
Five LumberKings contributed multiple hits in Clinton's 14-hit effort, led by Christopher Torres' 3-for-5 day.
On the mound, Jake Walters was solid with five strikeouts in six innings, allowing just one run on four hits to even his record at 3-3 on the season for Clinton (56-49).
