River Bandits earn 10th shutout
The Quad-Cities River Bandits had it all going Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green, Ky.
The Bandits recorded the league-high 10th shutout of the season and blasted three home runs in their 6-0 Midwest League victory over the Hot Rods at Bowling Green Park.
David Hensley recorded his first professional home run in the top of the second inning to get the Bandits offense going, a two-run shot that scored Jonathan Lacroix.
Colton Shaver connected on his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third, and Seth Beer hit a solo shot in the seventh for his second of the season.
On the mound, Jairo Solis and Bryan Abreu combined on a two-hit shutout. Solis worked around four walks, allowing two hits in 5.2 innings while striking out four to earn his first win of the season. Abreu pitched 3.1 perfect innings in relief, striking out six for his first save.
The Bandits and Hot Rods close out their three-game series today at 12:05 p.m.
Silva's double lifts LumberKings
Rainis Silva hit a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the LumberKings to a 6-2 Midwest League victory over the Lansing Lugnuts at Ashford University Field in Clinton on Sunday.
Eugene Helder added an RBI single as Clinton tacked on two more runs in the eighth to pull way to their third straight win.
Ryan Costello had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI to pace Clinton's 12-hit effort. Kyle Wilcox earned his third win in 1.2 innings of relief, and Sam Delaplane earned his seventh save.