River Bandits fans earn rings and more in '22

One thing has been apparent throughout Dave Heller’s 15-year ownership of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Bigger is better.

"A lot of teams do discounted beers on Thursdays, but no one else gives away a free pint glass along with $2 beers," Heller said. "A lot of teams do t-shirt giveaways, but we’re doing eight of them. And a lot of teams do fireworks nights, but we’re doing 13 of them."

In celebrating the return of the Midwest League name, the River Bandits unveiled their 2022 promotional schedule on Saturday and it includes celebrating Quad Cities winning the first and only championship in the since-renamed High-A Central League.

Fans will have a chance to receive replica River Bandits championship rings at a home game on July 2 and championship pennants at an April 30 home game.

Those giveaways are among a multitude that are planned for a 60-game home schedule that opens on April 12 with the start of a six-game homestand against Cedar Rapids.

This season, the River Bandits will give away pint glasses at each of the team’s 11 beverage nights; honor local first responders with a series of bobblehead giveaways honoring doctors, paramedics, nurses, firefighters and police; and host 13 fireworks displays.

Items to be given away over the course of the season include sunglasses, bucket hats, beach towels, aluminum water bottles, tumblers, mini fridges, prospect posters, pennants, clear tote bags, magnet schedules and freezers.

The River Bandits will also give away a series of eight t-shirts at $2 Tuesday games, which will include general admission tickets, hot dogs and sodas priced at $2 each.

For the first time, the Quad Cities club will take part in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion program. The River Bandits will be one of 85 participating teams which transform their on-field brand to celebrate the sports' Latino fans and communities, unveiling special jerseys at an April 13 home game.

Fireworks will follow all Friday home games, beginning on April 15, and are also scheduled to follow games on June 29 and July 3.

Free Ferris wheel and carousel rides will be available at six home games, bark in the park returns at every Sunday home game, and following a two-year absence because of COVID-19, kids will again be able to run the bases following Sunday home games.

The River Bandits will help support local nonprofit organizations and causes with Mental Health Awareness Night on June 2, Law Enforcement Night on July 1 and Disabilities Awareness Night and Food Drive on Aug. 26.

Several jersey auctions, including one benefiting the Genesis Health Foundation on Sept. 9, a school supply drive on Aug. 7 and other events are also planned.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at riverbandits.com and at the Modern Woodmen Park box office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.