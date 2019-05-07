IOWA CITY — Pitching and defense have remained a constant throughout the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ eight-game win streak, but an occasional spark never hurts.
Austin Dennis drove home the final two runs of Quad-Cities’ 6-0 shutout of Lansing on Tuesday with a sixth-inning triple and by beating out an infield single two innings later.
“Everybody is doing their thing,’’ Dennis said. “But, it all starts with pitching. Those guys get us going every game. They take the pressure off us with the way they have it going.’’
Brett Conine and Humberto Castellanos crafted the five-hit shutout against the Midwest League’s most potent offense, combining to strike out 10 batters.
Quad-Cities loaded the bases in each of the first two innings, scoring a pair of runs in each to give Conine a 4-0 lead to work with for the rest of what proved to be a five-inning outing.
The first two runs crossed in the first when the River Bandits’ Carlos Machado singled in his first Midwest League at-bat.
Dropping a base hit into shallow right allowed Jeremy Pena and Jonathan Lacroix to score in a first inning which saw Lugnuts starter Josh Winckowski deal with three walks and an equal number of wild pitches.
Ross Adolph and Michael Wielansky each singled to open the Quad-Cities second. Adolph eventually scored on a groundout by Enmanuel Valdez and Wielansky crossed on a passed ball to leave Lansing in a 4-0 hole for the second straight night.
“Scoring early, that’s a huge for us to just add to what the pitchers are doing,’’ Dennis said.
The Lugnuts threatened in the fourth when Conine walked three batters with two outs, one more walk than the River Bandits’ righthander had issued in his first five outings of the season combined.
Conine caught Rafael Lantigua looking at strike three to end Lansing’s half of the inning, and then returned to complete his five-inning start with a scoreless fifth.
“That was big for him to come back after the fourth, first to get out of that jam and then to come back, finish strong and have a chance to get that ‘W’ next to your name in the boxscore,’’ Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. “That’s still an important number, getting that win.’’
David Hensley and Wielansky matched Dennis’; two-hit effort in a game which saw the bottom four spots of the River Bandits’ batting order contribute six of the team’s nine hits.
“Everybody is having a hand in what we’re doing,’’ Hernandez said. “That’s one thing I like about what is going on right now.’’
Dennis is an example of that, gaining extra playing time as a few River Bandits sit a few days with minor injuries.
“He’s been a sparkplug for us since we put him out there, having some good at-bats, making some good defensive plays in the outfield,’’ Hernandez said. “He’s making the most of an opportunity, which is what you hope to see from those guys. We just hope we can keep it going.’’
Clinton 4, Dayton 0: LumberKings starter Manuel Rodriguez struck out seven in six innings to lead a six-hit shutout of the Dragons on Tuesday in Dayton.
Jerar Encarnacion doubled and homered and drove in three runs to lead the offense for Clinton (16-14). His two-run homer in the sixth was his sixth of the season and put the LumberKings up 3-0.
Tyler Jones and Nathan Alexander pitched well over three innings of relief, striking out two each while allowing just one hit.