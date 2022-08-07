 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | QUAD CITIES 7, WISCONSIN 5

River Bandits find a Way to win

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

From the start Sunday, Beck Way felt comfortable on the mound for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Making his second start since being traded from the Yankees to the Royals organization, Way retired Wisconsin in order in four of the six innings he worked in Quad Cities' 7-5 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

"Everything felt good, right from the beginning,'' Way said. "I was able to attack hitters the way I wanted to, felt in control.''

Way allowed just three hits over six innings, striking out seven batters and walking a pair in the win.

River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad liked the way the 6-foot-4 right hander competed.

"It was a real efficient outing. He did a nice job of holding their hitters in check and when he did face a little adversity, he dealt with it,'' Conrad said. "Just a real solid start.''

A fourth-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2020, Way evened his record with Quad Cities at 1-1 after taking the loss in last Tuesday's series opener against the Timber Rattlers.

"The transition here has been good. The Royals have made it easy for me to settle in and get in stride pretty quickly,'' Way said. "I'm working with some really good catchers here and that has helped a lot.''

A five-run sixth inning by the River Bandits allowed Way to earn the victory.

Wisconsin had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Joe Gray Jr. before Quad Cities sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

A run-scoring single by Luca Tresh, who recorded two of the River Bandits' five hits in the game, tied the game.

River Town pushed Quad Cities in front to stay, giving the River Bandits a 4-3 lead when he drove a bases-loaded single off the right field fence.

Saul Garza then brought a run across on a bases-loaded walk that Conrad viewed as one of the most significant at-bats in the inning.

"That was a good inning for us, some good, timely hitting. We came through when we had an opportunity which was good to see,'' Conrad said.

"Garza drawing that two-out bases-loaded walk was big. That's not an easy thing to do as a hitter. You get up there, the bases are full and the first idea is to get some big swings on the ball. He showed good patience, found his way to first and kept the big inning going.''

Garza's walk added to a 4-3 lead and preceded a two-run double by Rubendy Jaquez that left the River Bandits in front by four runs.

The rally came after the Timber Rattlers erased the 2-0 lead the River Bandits had taken on a home run by Herard Gonzalez in the bottom of the first.

Arbert Cipion tied the game with a two-run single in the top of the second before Way, Wisconsin starter Justin Bullock and reliever Christian Tripp combined to retire 21 consecutive batters.

"When they did get a couple of guys on, I stepped back and came up with a plan of attack and then worked it,'' Way said. "I was able to get out of trouble and put some good innings together.''

The Timber Rattlers threatened to rally again in the top of the seventh, using a run-scoring single by Reidy Mercado and a dropped pop-up to bring a pair of runs across.

After getting tagged for the runs in the seventh, Caden Monke used an inning-ending lineout to Jaquez at third to work around a leadoff double in the eighth.

Kasey Kalich followed by earning his ninth save of the season, striking out three batters after giving up a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth.

Collecting the fifth save in his last six opportunities, the right hander has now pitched 13.1 innings over 11 appearances since last allowing an earned run.

"Kasey came in and did his thing in the ninth,'' Conrad said. "He's a guy who really likes that moment, coming and closing the door and he did a good job of it in this one.''

BANDITS BYTES

Good gloving: Quad Cities has helped itself throughout the season with its defensive work.

The River Bandits continue to lead the Midwest League with a .981 fielding percentage. Quad Cities has maintained that lead despite committing 14 errors in 15 games since the four-day all-star break last month, the fourth-highest total in the league.

Early, not late: The River Bandits scored 25 runs in their six-game series against Wisconsin, but all of that offensive output came early in games.

Quad Cities did not score a single run after the sixth inning in any game in the series. The River Bandits hit .096 over the final three innings of games versus the Timber Rattlers, going 5-for-52.

On deck: Cedar Rapids vs. Quad Cities at the Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Probable pitchers: Kernels, Aaron Rozek (8-6, 4.47); River Bandits, Chandler Champlain (0-1, 12.27)

