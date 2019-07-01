CLINTON — The Quad-Cities River Bandits put two more games in the victory column Monday in very different ways.
They received superb pitching to claim a 2-0 victory over Clinton at NelsonCorp Field in a game that was completed Monday after being suspended because of weather in the seventh inning Sunday.
They then rapped out 15 hits in the regular game to register a 7-3 victory over the LumberKings.
With the win, the Bandits became the first Midwest League team to record 50 wins this season.
The Bandits scored the only two runs in the suspended game in the top of the eighth inning, shortly after play was resumed.
Clinton relief pitcher Raul Brito began the inning by hitting Alex McKenna with a pitch. One out later, Carlos Machado singled and Michael Wielansky followed with another single to score McKenna. Machado then scored on a single to right by Freudis Nova.
Prior to that inning, the Bandits had managed just one hit in seven innings against LumberKings starter Tanner Andrews.
Clinton only managed three hits of its own against three Q-C pitchers. Joey Gonzalez got credit for the win, pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings following the suspension.
McKenna then led the onslaught in the second game, collecting three hits and three RBI. Nova and Cesar Salazar also had three hits apiece.
Nova started the scoring by doubling in a run in the first inning. He then tried to steal third base and scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into left field.
Oscar Campos singled in a run in the third inning, Jonathan Lacroix singled one across in the seventh and McKenna followed that with a two-run double. McKenna singled in an insurance run in the ninth.
Matt Ruppenthal allowed just one hit in five innings to get the win. Jose Bravo worked the last four innings for his first save.